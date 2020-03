Isle of Wight parents warned about school meal scam

School parents are being warned about a Coronavirus scam asking for bank details to fund their children with free school meals.

The email states ‘As schools will be closing, if you’re entitled to free school meals, please send your bank details and we’ll make sure you’re supported’.

This is a scam – do not respond and delete it immediately.

For further information relating to free school meals during the Coronavirus please visit the Government’s Website.

A call to arms to all readers:

Trusted news from OnTheWight needs your support

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



If you live alone stay at home for 7 days if you have either:

– a high temperature

– a new continuous cough



If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.



This will help to protect others in your community while you are infectious.



Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.



You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.



The Government has decided that the NHS will not be testing people who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.

News shared by Isle of Wight Trading Standards. Ed

Image: freeimage4lifeunder CC BY 2.0