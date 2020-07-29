Isle of Wight Peace Tree vigil to remember those killed by atomic bombs: All welcome

Every year Islanders gather at The Peace Tree at Coppins Bridge to remember those who lost their lives to nuclear weapons

paper peace crane

Isle of Wight CND will be meeting at the Peace Tree at Coppins Bridge in Newport on Saturday 8th August to mark the occasion of the use of Nuclear Weapons in warfare 75 years ago.

This gathering will be at 11am and will be a silent vigil.

Nuclear disarmament is at a standstill and we all need to work towards a more peaceful world.

We need to foster a culture for peace.

The Peace Tree on Snook's Hill

fedupbritain
I can never understand why ‘we’ may have nuclear weapons, but North Korea cannot (and Pakistan, until it got them). Like all weapons they are barbarous, but unlike, say, a rifle they cannot be justified as a weapon of defense. The UK government should lead by example, but it won’t out of reasons of vanity (seat at top table etc) and a misguided interpretation of deterrent, and… Read more »
30, July 2020 8:57 am

