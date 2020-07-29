Isle of Wight Peace Tree vigil to remember those killed by atomic bombs: All welcome

Isle of Wight CND will be meeting at the Peace Tree at Coppins Bridge in Newport on Saturday 8th August to mark the occasion of the use of Nuclear Weapons in warfare 75 years ago.

This gathering will be at 11am and will be a silent vigil.

Nuclear disarmament is at a standstill and we all need to work towards a more peaceful world.

We need to foster a culture for peace.

Image: Peace Crane by dominicspics under CC BY 2.0