Find out which Isle of Wight pharmacies are open on bank holiday weekend

Mark shares this latest news on behalf of Isle of Wight CCG. Ed

The August bank holiday weekend is nearly here which could spell three days of visiting family, having a go at some DIY or going out an about in the local area.

The NHS wants to remind people that a network of pharmacies will be open over the bank holiday weekend and can help you with any minor incident or illness.

In recent years the range of treatment and advice available at pharmacies has increased hugely.

They can help people cope with many common health concerns, provide advice and guidance on what over-the-counter medicines to use, as well as supplying prescribed medicines.

Pharmacies open on bank holiday

This year the August bank holiday falls on Monday 26 August. Bank holiday opening times for pharmacies on the Island are now available below.

Pharmacy Address Postcode Phone Bank Holiday Tesco Instore

Pharmacy Brading Road, Ryde PO33 1QS 01633 591005 12pm to 4pm Boots High Street, Newport PO30 1TP 01983 522595 10am to 4pm Boots High Street,

Ryde PO33 2HW 01983 562280 10am to 4pm Boots High Street,

Shanklin PO37 6LA 01983 862058 10am to 4pm

All details of opening hours are correct at the time of publication, although these are subject to change – patients are advised to contact the pharmacy before attending to confirm opening hours.

Legg: Plan ahead and check your medicine supplies

Dr Michele Legg, clinical chair of the NHS Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group, said:

“Whether you’re keeping busy with plans, or resting up, we want to ensure you stay safe and know where to go should you need healthcare help. “A number of pharmacies will be open on the island, you can visit a walk-in centre or call NHS111, if you need medical help. “It’s also important you plan ahead and check your medicine supplies to ensure you have enough to last throughout the weekend and beyond.”

Find out more

For more information about all of your local urgent care options – including walk-in centres, minor injuries units and the NHS 111 phone service – please visit the Website.

