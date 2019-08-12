Students recognised for their achievements at Annual Awards Evening

Nat shares this latest news on behalf of Ryde Academy. Ed

Ryde Academy held their annual Awards Evening on Wednesday 17th July 2019. This was an evening where parents and staff were able to share in the success of Ryde Academy students.

The event was held at All Saints Church and hosted by Reverend Cannon Howard Barker.

Awards were presented for each subject for ‘Highest Achievement’ and Best Progress’ by Gioia Minghella-Giddens.

The Dave Moye Memorial Award

Thank you to Mrs Moye and Ryde Lions who donated a new award this year: The Dave Moye Memorial Award. Mr Moye was a DT teacher at Ryde High for 18 years and was passionate about education and in particular about encouraging girls into design technology.

It was apt then that the first winner was Louise Perkis in Year 11.

Audience entertained

Parents, students and staff were also treated to student performances; Lilly Stockman, age 13, sang ‘I don’t know my name’ by Grace Vanderwaal and Anna Parkinson performed a beautiful rendition of ‘When we were young’ by Adele.

Kameron Taylor (age 15)

Principal’s Award

The evening ended with the Principal, Joy Ballard, handing out the Principal’s Award which this year was won by Ben Taylor (pictured at top of article) in the 6th Form.

Ben was nominated for his sense of determination and achievements following a life threatening illness last year.

Other awards

Isobelle Read, age 16, won the Parent and Community Action Board award for turning around her academic success through sheer hard work and tenacity and despite the obstacles she came up against.

Toby, our Reading Dog and recent Dog of the Year winner, was there to help present awards to the students he had been working with on their literacy skills and confidence.

Madeline Hemper (age 14)

Ballard: “So proud of our award winners”

Joy Ballard, Principal, said,