Isle of Wight pianist plays in BBC Young Musician category Finals this Sunday

Thomas says the atmosphere during the two days of filing was electric. Watch him perform this Sunday on BBC Four

Thomas Luke at the piano

The latest series of BBC Young Musician 2020 begins this Sunday (3rd May) and sees sixteen-year-old Thomas Luke from East Cowes on the Isle of Wight battle it out against four other young musicians in the keyboard finals.

Playing piano for 12 years
Thomas began piano lessons at the age of four and is currently studying for his GCSEs.

Before lock down Thomas was travelling every Saturday to the Royal Academy of Music in London, where he studies piano with Eleanor Hodgkinson.

However, since lockdown the Royal Academy have been operating virtually and so Thomas has been able to access everything online.

Luke: “Atmosphere was electric”
Thomas also enjoys playing chamber music and composing, as well as maths, sciences and languages.

He told OnTheWight,

“The experience of playing in the category final was amazing. I met some fantastic people that I have stayed in touch with and the atmosphere during the two days of filming was electric!” 

Don’t miss Thomas performing this Sunday evening at 7pm on BBC Four.

Tuesday, 28th April, 2020 4:12pm

By

