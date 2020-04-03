Isle of Wight play areas remain closed during Coronavirus outbreak

Parents and carers are reminded that play areas on the Isle of Wight are closed while everyone should be staying safe and staying at home.

Simon Bryant, Director of Public Health for the Isle of Wight said:

“We must all follow the UK Government’s stay at home guidance and implement social distancing measures in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19. This includes limiting all non-essential contact and unnecessary travel, and maintaining a 2 metre distance from anyone outside our household. This is very hard to do in places such as play areas. “Children may pass the virus on to each other and their families, potentially putting others who may be more vulnerable at increased risk. By staying at home and implementing social distancing measures, we can help reduce the spread of COVID-19, and protect everyone’s health.”

Stewart: Please do your part and stay home

Council leader, Councillor Dave Stewart, added:

“The main reason to close the play areas is to remove temptation that people might frequent these locations. “People should not be leaving their homes except for essential travel or daily exercise. We’ve sadly lost members of our community already – we don’t want to lose any more. “Please do your part and stay home, protect the NHS, save lives.”

Restrictions on leaving home

You should only leave the house for very limited purposes:

shopping for basic necessities, for example food and medicine, which must be as infrequent as possible

one form of exercise a day, for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household

any medical need, including to donate blood, avoid or escape risk of injury or harm, or to provide care or to help a vulnerable person

travelling for work purposes, but only where you cannot work from home

When doing these activities you must minimise the time you are out of your home and stay at least two metres away from anyone else that isn’t from your household.

Stay local

While daily exercise is encouraged – people should not be gathering with others outside of their household; including meeting friends or family and people should be staying 2 metres (6.6ft) apart from each other.

Unless you are with a member of your household, gatherings of more than two people in parks and other public spaces have been banned.

You are advised to stay local and use open spaces near to your home where possible – do not travel unnecessarily.

You can still go to the park for outdoor exercise once a day but only by yourself or within your household, not in groups.

Green spaces, parks, beaches and open spaces remain open, but we are all advised not to travel to access these locations.

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Social distancing

It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.



Seeking advice

Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



If you live alone stay at home for 7 days if you have either:

– a high temperature

– a new continuous cough



If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.



This will help to protect others in your community while you are infectious.



Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.



You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.



The Government has decided that the NHS will not be testing people who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.

