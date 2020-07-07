Isle of Wight playgrounds to reopen: Here’s how to stay safe if you visit them

Families are being urged to stay alert while children are using playground equipment and observe social distancing rules.

The guidance comes as the Isle of Wight Council reopens, from Saturday 11th July, its playgrounds for the first time since the start of lockdown.

To support the move, the council has launched a poster campaign and produced a video for social media providing advice on how families can stay safe while having fun.

People must continue to follow the social distancing guidance

Council leader, Dave Stewart, said:

“We want families to have fun and enjoy our play parks, but at the same time we must respect and follow the guidance to protect ourselves and others from the virus. “I know many families will be looking forward to using our play areas again, but people must continue to follow the guidance on social distancing and hand washing to help protect our community from Covid-19.”

Playgrounds have been closed since March because they were considered to be higher risk places for people to pass on the virus.

But with further lockdown restrictions eased by government, play areas are now allowed to reopen.

Take note of the posters

People are being urged to take notice of posters on display in all 25 council play parks reminding families of the current guidance to help keep everyone safe.

These include:

If you or anyone in your family are showing symptoms of Covid-19 do not enter the play area.

Remember to socially distance from people who are outside your bubble.

People are advised to wipe equipment before and after use — it is not possible for the council to clean the equipment on a regular basis.

Wash or sanitise your hands before and after using the play area and try not to touch your face while playing.

If the park is crowded do not enter if you cannot stay a safe distance from others.

Refrain from eating and drinking in the play area.

People are also asked to dispose of their litter and dog waste in the the bins provided or take it home.

For latest guidance on social distancing, visit visit the Government Website.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

Image: deoliveira26 under CC BY 2.0