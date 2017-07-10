Isle of Wight Pride: Grab the last VIP and After Party tickets

A whopping 4,999 people have registered for tickets to attend the very first Isle of Wight Pride event this coming Saturday (15th July).

If you haven’t already registered for one of the free tickets to enter the Pride arena on the esplanade, unfortunately you are too late.

However, all is not lost. There are still other ways you can take part.

Tickets for VIP area

Anyone can watch the Pride Parade (from 11am – see map below) as it makes its way through town from Ryde School down to the Esplanade, and there are still some VIP tickets to purchase (£15).

The VIP area (18+ only) is being run by Mermaid Gin from the Isle of Wight distillery. This will include a private area on the beach and a specialist cocktail bar, serving amazing cocktails throughout the day.

Party on

You will then be able to join the official Pride After Party at the Balcony and see an amazing 90 minute set of the Freemasons, amongst many other famous DJs, stand-up comedians and Drag Acts.

Matt Bundy from TeamPride said,

“We are absolutely overwhelmed with the amazing support shown for the Islands first ever LGBT Pride event. We really hope as many people come and cheer on the Parade and join in the party atmosphere and find out something new about the community on the Island and join people that truly believe that LoveWins.”

Yve White from TeamPride said,

“We could not have done all of this without some amazing support from lots of special people. This has been organised by a team of volunteers who have worked tirelessly to ensure that the event runs as smoothly and efficiently as possible so that everybody goes away with a smile on their face.”

For information and to stay up to date with Isle of Wight Pride, visit their Website or Facebook Page.



