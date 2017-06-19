Isle of Wight Pride Parade – register now to take part

Matthew shaes this latest news from Isle of Wight Pride. Ed

Isle of Wight Pride have released details of how you can get involved in their Pride Parade, due to take place on Saturday 15th July.

Starting at 1100 from Ryde School, the Parade will weave its way down West street, across Lind street and down Union street. Finally passing along the Esplanade until it reaches Eastern Gardens and the main Pride Arena on Harbour Beach.

Register to take part

There are already a large number of groups registered to take part in the parade and we have held a number of workshops to create fantastic art pieces to be held, creating an Island feel to the event.

Various National groups have already indicated a willingness to take part, including Transgender groups, Outdoor Lads, UKBlackPride and Amnesty International.

Everybody is welcome to come and be a part of this historic event for the Island.

An unabashed celebration

The parade has become a popular vehicle for showcasing LGBT pride.

An unabashed celebration, the parade is a living, breathing manifestation of the out-and-proud mantra, putting the LGBT community on full display.

Roots go back 45 years

However, the history of the parade comes from less celebratory roots, tied more to political activism and protests. Born out of necessity, it was a reaction to commemorate one of the most important events in gay rights history.

On June 28, 1969, a riot broke out at the Stonewall Inn, a gay club in downtown Manhattan. Police had been known to raid the club from time to time, but on that night, the patrons fought back. A protest broke out, with police and community members clashing through the night, and for the rest of the week.

That was 45 years ago, and it was the spark that ignited the beginning of the gay rights movement, which has snowballed into a much larger movement for the entire LGBT community.

Free workshops

The New Carnival Company which organises the fantastic Ryde Mardi Gras event each year are offering Free Flag making workshops ready for the parade.

These workshops are being run on every Wednesday evening from 6pm up until Wednesday 5th July at the Coaching House in Ryde.

Alison from the New Carnival Company said,

“The New Carnival Company is delighted to be supporting the first Pride event in Ryde and is looking forward to taking part on the day. Anyone wanting to get involved in the flags project, contact us directly on 716095.”

A significant time for the Island

Zoe Thompson, organiser of the parade, said,

“The whole day allows us to remember those who continue to fight for equality and support those within LGBT. Locally this is a significant time for the Island, and will truly show that Love Wins. “To have people of all ages, from all backgrounds, parade, march sing and dance their way through the town will be the perfect start to what will be a fantastic day. Anyone can apply to join in through the website, or simply be there to watch and cheer everyone on.”

Full details of the Parade can be found on the Pride Website.

Location map

