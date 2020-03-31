Isle of Wight Pride postpones event in light of Coronavirus outbreak

The Trustees of Isle of Wight Pride have been monitoring the current unprecedented situation with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Following on from Government advice and the unparalleled times we find ourselves in, we feel we can no longer carry on with Isle of Wight Pride this year on 18th July 2020.

Safety first

We need to put the safety and well-being of our communities, the wider public and our valued volunteers first. This decision is not one we have taken lightly as we had big plans, including returning to the beach, it is a huge disappointment to us all.

We have also considered how the crisis has affected many of our local sponsors some of whom rely heavily on tourism and are now facing very uncertain times.

Lockdown makes it impossible to plan and prepare

The situation regarding events in July is unknown. However, with the lockdown in place and essential instruction to people to stay at home and only travel if necessary, it makes it near impossible to plan and prepare for our event over the next couple of months.

As a Charity we also have to consider the risk to us of investing money in planning for an event which may not be able to take place and that this could result in significant debt and perhaps loss of the charity and the event itself in future years.

Full refunds will be offered

Isle of Wight Pride would like to thank everyone who has bought tickets through Outsavvy.

You will be receiving an email, please look out for an email from them which will confirm a full refund including any booking fees.

We will be back in 2021 and hope to see you on the beach again. Stay healthy, keep safe and remember #Lovewins

Andy, Laura and John Trustees – Isle of Wight Pride

News shared by Andy on behalf of Isle of Wight Pride. Ed