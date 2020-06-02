Isle of Wight primary schools welcome back priority year group pupils

From yesterday (Monday) primary schools across the country reopened their doors to pupils in years Reception, 1 and 6 as part of a phased easing of Coronavirus lockdown.

On the Isle of Wight all 40 primary schools were open for vulnerable children and key worker children on Monday.

Open for priority years

Twenty-six were also open for the returning priority year groups, with a further six schools due to open by tomorrow (Wednesday).

By the 3rd June, 80% of Isle of Wight schools will have complied with guidance and the remaining eight schools will be ready to open by 8th June.

Brading: Children are pleased to be back and excited to see their friends

Councillor Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, said:

“Attendance at schools, by children in priority year groups who are returning, is largely as we expected in that it varies from school to school. “In some cases, 90 per cent of the children in specific years have gone back to school, in other cases around half of the year group is attending, alongside the children of key workers and vulnerable children in other year groups. “From the initial feedback we have had, schools are reporting that children are pleased to be back and excited to see their friends.”

