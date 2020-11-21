Isle of Wight psychedelic punk powerhouse, Fat Earthers release their latest single, Like Like Like

fat earthers homemade green screen

One of our favourite Isle of Wight bands, Fat Earthers, have just released their latest single, and we like, like like.

Pulling out of the bag more thought-provoking lyrics and all the right sounds that we love dancing to, we can’t wait to see these guys play live again.

Like, Like, Like
Like, Like, Like is yet another brilliant observation on life from the psychedelic punk powerhouse that is Luke Curtis and Kyle Abram.

If you want to see how the DIY green screen worked out, check out the video for the single, put together by Bruce Webb.

Buy Buy Buy
You can buy a high-quality download of the track via Bandcamp for 50p (or more if you’re feeling generous) in the digital version.

Make sure you also follow the band on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube or Spotify to find out about their latest releases.

