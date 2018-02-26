Isle of Wight race cyclists head to Hillingdon

Jack shares this latest race report from Wightlink-Wight Mountain Cycle Race Team. Ed

On the 24th February two Wightlink-Wight Mountain riders took on the Hillingdon circuit in the hunt for points to progress to Cat 3.

The race got underway at an average pace, but soon picked up with a few groups trying to breakaway.

Click on image to see larger version



Andy (yellow helmet) and James (white helmet) headed up the chasing group to keep the field together.

With three laps to go, a group of ten managed to breakaway and James found himself in a crosswind and missed the break.

Click on image to see larger version



Luckily, Andy managed to stay with it and set himself up for the sprint finish coming over the line in fifth place, James crossed the line safely in the chasing group.