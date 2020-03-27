Isle of Wight Coronavirus Rolling Updates – 27 Mar 2020

Isle of Wight residents having bonfires asked to be mindful of neighbours

The council say lighting garden bonfires can aggravate lung conditions and cause a nuisance

The Isle of Wight Council is asking Islanders to be considerate neighbours when lighting garden bonfires which can aggravate lung conditions and cause a nuisance.

Multiple bonfires have been reported by residents across the Island during the Coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown

Earlier this week, firefighters from Freshwater were called to tackle a large bonfire in Yarmouth which had been left unattended.

Afterwards, the crew posted this important message on Twitter:

“Please stay home to help save lives and please don’t light huge bonfires and leave them unattended because we want to stay home too as much as possible.”

The council said it recognised the closure of its household waste recycling centres at Lynnbottom and Afton Marsh was an inconvenience but urged residents to act responsibly.

Should you have excess waste that you must arrange a collection for, please ensure that you use a licensed waste contractor, the council said.

It added that if residents must have a bonfire, then they should:

  • only burn dry material;
  • never burn household rubbish, recycling, rubber tyres, plastic paint or foam;
  • do not burn when the air is damp and still, or when it is too windy (as roads and neighbours may be badly affected);
  • keep fires under control and be mindful of trees, fences and buildings;
  • never use oil, petrol or methylated spirits to light a fire; and
  • never leave a fire unattended, put it out when you leave.

Lynnbottom remains open for business use for essential services.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

Image: Annie Spratt under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 27th March, 2020 2:47pm

By

Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Top story

Rhos yr Alarch
It’s very concerning that people are even contemplating bonfires when it is critical that those of us with respiratory conditions keep their airways in the most healthy condition possible. That also goes for people smoking in any place where their smoke could be inhaled by others. One wonders if such people are making additional journeys to shop for smoking items at this time, risking spread if infection,… Read more »
27, March 2020 4:07 pm
hialtitude

A plague that causes respiratory failure and idiots are having bonfires.

Rocks for brains, prosecute them.

27, March 2020 4:25 pm
