Isle of Wight residents having bonfires asked to be mindful of neighbours

The Isle of Wight Council is asking Islanders to be considerate neighbours when lighting garden bonfires which can aggravate lung conditions and cause a nuisance.

Multiple bonfires have been reported by residents across the Island during the Coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown.

Earlier this week, firefighters from Freshwater were called to tackle a large bonfire in Yarmouth which had been left unattended.

Afterwards, the crew posted this important message on Twitter:

“Please stay home to help save lives and please don’t light huge bonfires and leave them unattended because we want to stay home too as much as possible.”

The council said it recognised the closure of its household waste recycling centres at Lynnbottom and Afton Marsh was an inconvenience but urged residents to act responsibly.

Should you have excess waste that you must arrange a collection for, please ensure that you use a licensed waste contractor, the council said.

It added that if residents must have a bonfire, then they should:

only burn dry material;

never burn household rubbish, recycling, rubber tyres, plastic paint or foam;

do not burn when the air is damp and still, or when it is too windy (as roads and neighbours may be badly affected);

keep fires under control and be mindful of trees, fences and buildings;

never use oil, petrol or methylated spirits to light a fire; and

never leave a fire unattended, put it out when you leave.

Lynnbottom remains open for business use for essential services.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

Image: Annie Spratt under CC BY 2.0