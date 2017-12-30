Isle of Wight residents recognised in the New Year’s Honours List

Congratulations are in order for several Isle of Wight residents, including Cllr Reg Barry (pictured above), who have been recognised in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List.

Two Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) medals and two British Empire Medals (BEM) have been awarded to Islanders in recognition of services to dentistry, services to small business start-ups and women in business in the Isle of Wight, as well as services to the Island community and services to people with learning disabilities,

Across the country a total 1,123 people have received an award, be they BEMs, MBEs or OBEs. 70% are people who’ve undertaken outstanding work in their communities either in a voluntary or paid capacity. Women represent 49% of the total and 5% of the successful candidates consider themselves to have a disability (under the Equality Act 2010).

BEM: For services to the community on the Isle of Wight

Reg Barry (74) has been a dedicated member of the Isle of Wight Council from 1993 through to 2005, and since 2009, representing his home parish of Nettlestone and Seaview.

Whilst being on the Council he was instrumental in securing the creation of the Hersey Nature Reserve which was opened in 2004. His support for the reserve is ongoing, tackling vandalism within the area as well as providing an environmental asset to the community.

For many years he served as the Vice-Chair of the local football club and never missed a match. He worked tirelessly with local businesses to raise the sum of £250,000, which was used to construct a magnificent community centre. This centre is now the beating heart of the two villages because of his determination and relentless hard work.

He also raises funds for projects and public events by being the Vice-Chair of the local Community Partnership. As a trustee of the Seagrove Pavilion, he enabled the replacement of the football club’s dilapidated changing rooms which are widely used by all groups and ages. Furthermore, since 1990 he has been a long term member the Royal British Legion and became a poppy organiser in 2005

BEM: For services to people with learning disabilities

Scott Watkin (36) has delivered outstanding work on a national scale for many years to improve the lives of people with learning disabilities. He is a leader in his field, giving inspirational and humorous talks at events, cementing his place as an ambassador for all people with disabilities.

As an Eye Care and Vision Development Officer for SeeAbility, he presents ‘Look Here’ events, teaching people with learning disabilities about eye care. He has now delivered 33 of these events, along with training eight advocacy groups (50 people) for SeeAbility’s ‘Peer Educator Network’. He often goes above the day job to make a significant difference to people’s lives.

He co-chaired the Learning Disability Partnership Board on the Isle of Wight (IOW) and chaired the Board for six years. He has worked for SeeAbility since 2011 and is a visiting lecturer at the University of Hertfordshire – working with learning disability nNurses. He does this work around the country, travelling from his home on the IOW. Scott is also co-national Director for Learning Disabilities at the Department of Health and uses his national profile, contacts and following on social media to great effect.

MBE: For services to dentistry

John Matthews’ (69) dental practice was established on the ground breaking ethos that most dental disease could be prevented and that patients could keep their teeth, with the right education and active involvement of patients through tailored preventive care plans.

This led him to develop the LifeSmile programme, which he shared with colleagues across the country to allow others to benefit from this pioneering approach to dental health and he received the second Wisdom Dental Health Award in 1979.

From 1999 to the present day he has continued to make significant and noteworthy contributions to the profession in his role as Chief Dental Officer at Denplan Ltd. In 2012, he was instrumental in setting the Heart Your Smile charity, of which he is a Trustee. The charity was set up to change the public’s perception of dentistry, to emphasise the dental team’s position as trusted members of local communities and support morale within the profession

MBE: For services to small business start-ups and women in business

Hammie Tappenden (54) has been involved in enterprise promotion on the Isle of Wight since 1992. She was a business adviser and local co-ordinator of the national programmes for Shell UK, LiveWIRE, a management training programme. Alongside LiveWIRE, she became involved with the Prince’s Youth Business Trust helping secure finance for over 60 individuals to start up their own business.

She created Coming Home, a programme of support for graduate and undergraduates. It aimed to encourage young people from the Island to return having completed higher education on the mainland. Through ESF funding, she developed Enterprising Rural Women, a support project that looked to encourage enterprise development or farm diversification.

In 2016, she designed and established Women into Business – a project for Business Link Wessex across South Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

In the last 12 years, she has established herself in the local community and over the years, she has helped to establish 800 new businesses. Her company was awarded the Queen’s Award for Achievement in Enterprise Promotion in 2012.