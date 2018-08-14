Isle of Wight roadworks and closures for 14th August 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
14 August — 17 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 157 FAIRLEE ROAD NEWPORT ISLE O F WIGHT PO30 2EW
Works description: NEWPORT 524681 – REACTIVE REPAIR – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAF1UZ01
A3054 Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
15 August — 18 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 33 LUSHINGTON HILL WOOTTON BRIDGE RYDE
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C.W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09342415
A3055 Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
14 August — 17 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: VENTNOR : it is in the middle of the road outside Trinity Church : Trinity Road-Ventnor
Works description: c/way rut repair VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019301
Benett Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
14 August — 17 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : out side number 7 Bennet street Ryde. : Benett Street-Ryde
Works description: c/way patch repair RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019302
Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight
15 August — 08 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SANDOWN : From junction with Moreton Common to Jeals Lane, 179m, ML 430375 : Perowne Way-Sandown
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing, (FF-STREN110:U/H3 Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018252
Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight
15 August — 08 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SANDOWN : From Halford Close 260m west, ML 430364 : Perowne Way-Sandown
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing, (FF-STREN110:U/H3 Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018251
Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight
15 August — 08 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SANDOWN : From Jeals Lane to Halford Close, 210m, ML 430363 : Perowne Way-Sandown
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing, (FF-STREN110:U/H3 Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018250
Tulse Hill, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
14 August — 18 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: OS 1 SUSSEX VILLAS
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115306622-01760
A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
14 August — 17 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 58 YORK AVENUE, EAST COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RELAY COMM PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09294410
A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
15 August — 18 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: RYDE : o/s westfield lodge : Marlborough Road-Ryde
Works description: Gully benching. MARLBOROUGH CLOSE, ML310051 RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019224
A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
14 August — 17 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : By exit to brighstone holiday park ML630078 : Military Road-Brighstone
Works description: pothole repairs BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019320
B3399,B3401 Freshwater Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
15 August — 18 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHALFLEET : Approximately 40m from junction with Newbridge Road : Freshwater Road-Shalfleet
Works description: SIGNAGE WORKS
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019328
B3399 Main Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
14 August — 17 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : O/s Rose Cottage and around the corner of the main road : Main Road-Brighstone
Works description: INVESTIGATE OF WATER SOURCE BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019330
Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
14 August — 17 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : B&Q Roundabout Both sides (ML240177) : Dodnor Lane-Newport
Works description: kerb repairs on roundabout NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019327
Elm Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
14 August — 18 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: CALBOURNE : j/w quarry lane and five houses lane : Elm Lane-Calbourne
Works description: Traffic Management training CALBOURNE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019462
Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
15 August — 18 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : o/s 191 e/b opp j/o smallbrook Ln ML320235 : Great Preston Road-Ryde
Works description: POTHOLE REPAIRS RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019322
Hillis Gate Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
15 August — 18 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: New house adj: Hillis House,Hillis Gate Road,Cowes,IOW.
Works description: INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW PROPERTY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09343323
Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
15 August — 18 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : o/s 309 (ML320210) : Upton Road-Ryde
Works description: investigate c/way depression
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019321
A3055 Blythe Shute, Chale, Isle of Wight
15 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: outside Arnewood to opposite Blackgang Mission Hall
Works description: TRAFFIC CONTROL REQUIRED WHILST TREE CUTTING (No excavation)
Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP703S30000139
A3055 Blythe Shute, Chale, Isle of Wight
15 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Apros 19 mtrs before tennis court to outside the coach house
Works description: TRAFFIC CONTROL REQUIRED WHILST TREE CUTTING (No excavation)
Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP703S30000138
B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight
14 August — 21 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 129-130 High Street Cowes PO31 7AY.
Works description: Scaffold Licence 14/08-20/08
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004175
B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight
15 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: from the junction of SEAVIEW LANE to approx 21m West on NETTLESTONE HILL
Works description: RYDE 557598 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Overlay – Lay approx 37m of Duct 54/56 in verge/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW0CWTL02
B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
15 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: from to opposite of the junction of NETTLESTONE HILL on SEAVIEW LANE
Works description: RYDE 557598 – Overlay – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 9m of Duct 54/56 in verge/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW0CWTL01
B3341 Castle Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
15 August — 22 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 67 Castle Road Newport leading into Clarendon Place
Works description: Scaffold Licence15/08/18 21/08/18
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004191
B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight
15 August — 23 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE No.43
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE DEMOLISH AND RE-BUILD OF A FOOTWAY CHAMBER
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-29
Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
15 August — 24 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 96
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115527738-00288
Carters Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
15 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: RYDE : Between Solent View and Ravens Oaks ML320229/320230 : Carters Road-Ryde
Works description: #125 Minor Drainage Re- establish ditch ML320229/320230 RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019436
Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
15 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: RYDE : Outside Great Upton ML340357 : Gatehouse Road-Ryde
Works description: #125 Monor Drainage Re- establish ditch ML340357 RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019435
Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
15 August — 18 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: CEDARCOMBE LATIMER RD ST. HELENS RYDE I
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09358354
Main Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
14 August — 17 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)
Works location: 20M AWAY FROM PORCHIFIELD HOUSE FARM, MAIN ROAD, PORCHFIELD, NEWPORT, PO30 4LW
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983528376
Market Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight
14 August — 28 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 14 Winkle Cottage
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 14/08-27/08
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004183
Moor View, Godshill, Isle of Wight
15 August — 24 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 32
Works description: RELAY SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115532426-01126
Nelson Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
15 August — 17 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: FROM O/S 16 TO OPPOSITE 16 ON NELSON ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 26 – DSLAM 517838 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUCRCWE01
New Barn Lane, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
14 August — 17 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 TAYLOR COURT, THE GREEN, SHORWELL,IOW.
Works description: – WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSES
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09348962
Sandpipers, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
14 August — 23 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS PLOT ADJ NO 1
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115527772-05417
School Crescent, Godshill, Isle of Wight
15 August — 17 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 16 TO THE O/S 18 ON SCHOOL CRESCENT,GODSHILL
Works description: GODSHILL 496742 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU4G9JA05
Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
14 August — 17 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 1
Works description: Remedial works to be carried out
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115407413-01908
Tuesday, 14th August, 2018 8:06am
By Sally Perry
