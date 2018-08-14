Isle of Wight roadworks and closures for 14th August 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

14 August — 17 August

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 157 FAIRLEE ROAD NEWPORT ISLE O F WIGHT PO30 2EW

Works description: NEWPORT 524681 – REACTIVE REPAIR – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAF1UZ01

A3054 Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

15 August — 18 August

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 33 LUSHINGTON HILL WOOTTON BRIDGE RYDE

Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C.W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09342415

A3055 Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

14 August — 17 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: VENTNOR : it is in the middle of the road outside Trinity Church : Trinity Road-Ventnor

Works description: c/way rut repair VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019301

Benett Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

14 August — 17 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : out side number 7 Bennet street Ryde. : Benett Street-Ryde

Works description: c/way patch repair RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019302

Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight

15 August — 08 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SANDOWN : From junction with Moreton Common to Jeals Lane, 179m, ML 430375 : Perowne Way-Sandown

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing, (FF-STREN110:U/H3 Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018252

Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight

15 August — 08 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SANDOWN : From Halford Close 260m west, ML 430364 : Perowne Way-Sandown

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing, (FF-STREN110:U/H3 Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018251

Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight

15 August — 08 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SANDOWN : From Jeals Lane to Halford Close, 210m, ML 430363 : Perowne Way-Sandown

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing, (FF-STREN110:U/H3 Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018250

Tulse Hill, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

14 August — 18 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: OS 1 SUSSEX VILLAS

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115306622-01760

A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

14 August — 17 August

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 58 YORK AVENUE, EAST COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RELAY COMM PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09294410

A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

15 August — 18 August

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: RYDE : o/s westfield lodge : Marlborough Road-Ryde

Works description: Gully benching. MARLBOROUGH CLOSE, ML310051 RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019224

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

14 August — 17 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : By exit to brighstone holiday park ML630078 : Military Road-Brighstone

Works description: pothole repairs BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019320

B3399,B3401 Freshwater Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

15 August — 18 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHALFLEET : Approximately 40m from junction with Newbridge Road : Freshwater Road-Shalfleet

Works description: SIGNAGE WORKS

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019328

B3399 Main Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

14 August — 17 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : O/s Rose Cottage and around the corner of the main road : Main Road-Brighstone

Works description: INVESTIGATE OF WATER SOURCE BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019330

Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

14 August — 17 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : B&Q Roundabout Both sides (ML240177) : Dodnor Lane-Newport

Works description: kerb repairs on roundabout NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019327

Elm Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

14 August — 18 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: CALBOURNE : j/w quarry lane and five houses lane : Elm Lane-Calbourne

Works description: Traffic Management training CALBOURNE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019462

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

15 August — 18 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : o/s 191 e/b opp j/o smallbrook Ln ML320235 : Great Preston Road-Ryde

Works description: POTHOLE REPAIRS RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019322

Hillis Gate Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

15 August — 18 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: New house adj: Hillis House,Hillis Gate Road,Cowes,IOW.

Works description: INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW PROPERTY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09343323

Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

15 August — 18 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : o/s 309 (ML320210) : Upton Road-Ryde

Works description: investigate c/way depression

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019321

A3055 Blythe Shute, Chale, Isle of Wight

15 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: outside Arnewood to opposite Blackgang Mission Hall

Works description: TRAFFIC CONTROL REQUIRED WHILST TREE CUTTING (No excavation)

Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP703S30000139

A3055 Blythe Shute, Chale, Isle of Wight

15 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Apros 19 mtrs before tennis court to outside the coach house

Works description: TRAFFIC CONTROL REQUIRED WHILST TREE CUTTING (No excavation)

Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP703S30000138

B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight

14 August — 21 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 129-130 High Street Cowes PO31 7AY.

Works description: Scaffold Licence 14/08-20/08

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004175

B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight

15 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: from the junction of SEAVIEW LANE to approx 21m West on NETTLESTONE HILL

Works description: RYDE 557598 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Overlay – Lay approx 37m of Duct 54/56 in verge/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW0CWTL02

B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

15 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: from to opposite of the junction of NETTLESTONE HILL on SEAVIEW LANE

Works description: RYDE 557598 – Overlay – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 9m of Duct 54/56 in verge/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW0CWTL01

B3341 Castle Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

15 August — 22 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 67 Castle Road Newport leading into Clarendon Place

Works description: Scaffold Licence15/08/18 21/08/18

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004191

B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight

15 August — 23 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE No.43

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE DEMOLISH AND RE-BUILD OF A FOOTWAY CHAMBER

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-29

Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

15 August — 24 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 96

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115527738-00288

Carters Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

15 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: RYDE : Between Solent View and Ravens Oaks ML320229/320230 : Carters Road-Ryde

Works description: #125 Minor Drainage Re- establish ditch ML320229/320230 RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019436

Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

15 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: RYDE : Outside Great Upton ML340357 : Gatehouse Road-Ryde

Works description: #125 Monor Drainage Re- establish ditch ML340357 RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019435

Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

15 August — 18 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: CEDARCOMBE LATIMER RD ST. HELENS RYDE I

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09358354

Main Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

14 August — 17 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)

Works location: 20M AWAY FROM PORCHIFIELD HOUSE FARM, MAIN ROAD, PORCHFIELD, NEWPORT, PO30 4LW

Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983528376

Market Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight

14 August — 28 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 14 Winkle Cottage

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 14/08-27/08

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004183

Moor View, Godshill, Isle of Wight

15 August — 24 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 32

Works description: RELAY SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115532426-01126

Nelson Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

15 August — 17 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: FROM O/S 16 TO OPPOSITE 16 ON NELSON ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 26 – DSLAM 517838 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUCRCWE01

New Barn Lane, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

14 August — 17 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 TAYLOR COURT, THE GREEN, SHORWELL,IOW.

Works description: – WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSES

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09348962

Sandpipers, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

14 August — 23 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS PLOT ADJ NO 1

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115527772-05417

School Crescent, Godshill, Isle of Wight

15 August — 17 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 16 TO THE O/S 18 ON SCHOOL CRESCENT,GODSHILL

Works description: GODSHILL 496742 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU4G9JA05

Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

14 August — 17 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 1

Works description: Remedial works to be carried out

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115407413-01908