Isle of Wight roadworks and closures for 20th August 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Elenors Grove, Binstead, Isle of Wight
21 August — 24 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BINSTEAD : Directly opp entrance to Quarr Abbey x2 locations : Elenors Grove-Binstead
Works description: footway repairs BINSTEAD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019323
A3054 Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
21 August — 24 August
Delays likely Traffic control (priority working)
Works location: 5M AWAY FROM JUNCTION TO ST MICHAELS CLOSE, A3054, SHALFLEET, NEWPORT, PO30 4PH
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983531215
A3055 Church Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
20 August — 22 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From outside 42 CHURCH ROAD to outside 54 CHURCH ROAD on CHURCH ROAD
Works description: SHANKLIN 487534 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect footway/verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTRF4NE03
A3055 Church Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
20 August — 23 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From the junc of COWLEAZE HILL approx 676m NE on church Road
Works description: SHANKLIN 487534 -Provision of service Overlay – Lay approx 646m of Duct 54/56 in FW CW and verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTRF4NE04
Deacons Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight
20 August — 23 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : O/s Deacons Farm : Deacons Lane-Ryde – 20188
Works description: drainage works RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019458
Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle of Wight
20 August — 22 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Approx 51M NW from opposite the entrance to Rookley Village Hall to approx 900M NW on HIGHWOOD LANE
Works description: CHILLERTON 1 – DSLAM 497363 – Reactive Repairs – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw,verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAAKGJ03
Muggleton Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
20 August — 21 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML640410 : Mugglton Lane Bridge—100M West Of The Island Fish Farm
Works description: tree removals BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019418
Pan Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 August — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : ML240345 – From Burnt House Lane 281 mtrs north : Pan Lane-Newport
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and surfacing NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019209
Pan Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 August — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : ML240346 – 36mtrs south from Home Meade Lane for 267 mtrs south : Pan Lane-Newport
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and surfacing NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019215
St Davids Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
20 August — 23 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: EAST COWES : o/s 31 St David’s road, East Cowes. ML162259 : St Davids Road-East Cowes
Works description: c/way patching works EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019460
Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
20 August — 08 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES: From St Marys Road to Park Road (ML 130086): Victoria Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:UH3,Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019204
Weston Lane, Totland, Isle of Wight
20 August — 23 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: TOTLAND : Weston Lane , Totland at the junction with Moons Hill. map attached. ML640524 : Weston Lane-Totland
Works description: pothole repairs TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019453
A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
21 August — 24 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 58 YORK AVENUE, EAST COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – RELAY COMM PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09369235
A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
20 August — 23 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: r/o sutton house
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30002283
B3322 Alum Bay New Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
20 August — 22 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S CHANDRIC TO O/S DUBARI
Works description: Excavation of road crossing and verges for new electrical connection to Down House. Backfill and reinstate.
Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30002265
Horestone Drive, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
20 August — 23 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NETTLESTONE : From outside house no.5 to house no.19 ML340553 : Horestone Drive-Nettlestone – 3247
Works description: Minor Drainage #128 Jet System and pipe instillation ML340553 NETTLESTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019502
A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle of Wight
21 August — 24 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)
Works location: OUTSIDE BLACKWATER FORGE, A3020, BLACKWATER, NEWPORT, PO30 3BJ
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983528426
A3055 Albert Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
20 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: VENTNOR : AT THE JUNCTION WITH DUDLEY ROAD (ML 530058) : J/O POUND LANE N/ENT
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019311
A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
20 August — 23 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE HALL, AVENUE ROAD, FRESHWATER, PO40 9UU
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983752233
A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
20 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: VENTNOR : OPPOSITE THE JUNCTION OF SPRING HILL (ML 530057) : OPP SPRING HILL ARROW
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019313
A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
20 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FRESHWATER : AT THE JUNCTION WITH QUEENS ROAD (ML 620052) : J/O QUEENS RD NRT
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019294
A3055 Stroud Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
20 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FRESHWATER : AT THE JUNCTION WITH SCHOOL GREEN ROAD (ML 640218) : J/O AFTON RD G/WAY
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019292
B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight
20 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: TOTLAND : ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF THE ROUNDABOUT (ML 620001) : J/O THE AVENUE ARROW
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019295
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
20 August — 27 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 62 High Street, Ryde
Works description: Scaffold Licence – 62 High Street, Ryde
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004199
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
21 August — 28 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s137 A
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 21/08-27/08
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004190
B3395 Foreland Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
21 August — 28 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 32
Works description: skip licence- 21/08-27/08
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004196
B3399 Farriers Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
21 August — 24 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)
Works location: 5M AWAY FROM JUNCTION TO FINE LANE, FARRIERS WAY, SHORWELL, NEWPORT, PO30 3JW
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983740345
B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle of Wight
20 August — 23 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 6, OPPOSITE APPLE TREES, MAIN ROAD, THORLEY, YARMOUTH, PO41 0SU
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983760435
B3401 Station Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
20 August — 23 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 5M AWAY FROM JUNCTION TO A3054, STATION ROAD, NINGWOOD, NEWPORT, PO30 4NN
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983760328
Barton Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS POWELL HOUSE
Works description: LAY NEW MAIN FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115535830-00136
Basketts Lane, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
20 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: YARMOUTH : AT THE JUNCTION WITH TENNYSON ROAD (ML 640295) : J/O TENNYSON RD N/E
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign YARMOUTH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019310
Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
20 August — 23 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: TOTLAND : ML640348 : Cliff Road-Totland
Works description: Verge fill outside Pine Haven, Hill Crest. 6mm asphalt outside Warren End and The Mount. Expose gully grate outside the mount TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019500
Drake Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
21 August — 24 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML240314 : Drake Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Investigation works NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019389
Dudley Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
20 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: VENTNOR : AT THE JUNCTION WITH ALBERT STREET (ML 540263) : J/O ALBERT ST NO ENT
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019312
Grenville Drive, Ryde, Isle of Wight
21 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 53 UPTON ROAD on GRENVILLE DRIVE
Works description: RYDE 11 – DSLAM 555615 – Overlay – Lay approx 2m of Duct 54/56 in VERGE to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUWF1VC01
Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
20 August — 25 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: From the Outside 54 To continue Side of 1 On GUNVILLE ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 11 – DSLAM 508268 – To build a new joint box and lay approx 19m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU8E3CD02
High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
20 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: YARMOUTH : AT THE JUNCTION WITH BASKETTS LANE (ML 640293) : J/O BASKETTS LANE N/E
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign YARMOUTH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019304
Middleton, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
20 August — 23 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)
Works location: OPPOSITE LOCKSLEY VALE, MIDDLETON, FRESHWATER, PO40 9PA
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983752637
Niton Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight
21 August — 24 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OPPOSITE LITTLE HAVEN, NITON ROAD, ROOKLEY, VENTNOR, PO38 3NP
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983721261
Ommanney Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
20 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: YARMOUTH : AT THE JUNCTION WITH SOUTH STREET (ML 641543) : O/S HOPE VILLA ARROW
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign YARMOUTH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019309
Quay Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
21 August — 24 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: YARMOUTH : Quay Street-Yarmouth, on footway outside Holdings (Post Office). : Quay Street-Yarmouth
Works description: Footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019485
Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
20 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FRESHWATER : AT THE JUNCTION WITH TENNYSON ROAD (ML 640220) : J/O SC’GREEN RD N/E
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019293
Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
20 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: YARMOUTH : AT THE JUNCTION WITH HALLETS SHUTE (ML 640540) : J/O HALLETT SHUTE GW
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign YARMOUTH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019303
West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
20 August — 23 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 72 FLAT 4 PARK HOUSE WEST HILL RD RYDE
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09367055
West Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
20 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: VENTNOR : AT THE JUNCTION WITH THE HIGH STREET (ML 540270) : J/O HIGH ST NO ENTRY
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019315
