Isle of Wight roadworks and closures for 20th August 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Elenors Grove, Binstead, Isle of Wight

21 August — 24 August

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BINSTEAD : Directly opp entrance to Quarr Abbey x2 locations : Elenors Grove-Binstead

Works description: footway repairs BINSTEAD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019323

A3054 Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

21 August — 24 August

Delays likely Traffic control (priority working)

Works location: 5M AWAY FROM JUNCTION TO ST MICHAELS CLOSE, A3054, SHALFLEET, NEWPORT, PO30 4PH

Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983531215

A3055 Church Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

20 August — 22 August

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From outside 42 CHURCH ROAD to outside 54 CHURCH ROAD on CHURCH ROAD

Works description: SHANKLIN 487534 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect footway/verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTRF4NE03

A3055 Church Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

20 August — 23 August

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From the junc of COWLEAZE HILL approx 676m NE on church Road

Works description: SHANKLIN 487534 -Provision of service Overlay – Lay approx 646m of Duct 54/56 in FW CW and verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTRF4NE04

Deacons Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight

20 August — 23 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : O/s Deacons Farm : Deacons Lane-Ryde – 20188

Works description: drainage works RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019458

Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle of Wight

20 August — 22 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Approx 51M NW from opposite the entrance to Rookley Village Hall to approx 900M NW on HIGHWOOD LANE

Works description: CHILLERTON 1 – DSLAM 497363 – Reactive Repairs – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw,verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAAKGJ03

Muggleton Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

20 August — 21 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML640410 : Mugglton Lane Bridge—100M West Of The Island Fish Farm

Works description: tree removals BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019418

Pan Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 August — 15 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : ML240345 – From Burnt House Lane 281 mtrs north : Pan Lane-Newport

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and surfacing NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019209

Pan Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 August — 15 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : ML240346 – 36mtrs south from Home Meade Lane for 267 mtrs south : Pan Lane-Newport

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and surfacing NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019215

St Davids Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

20 August — 23 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: EAST COWES : o/s 31 St David’s road, East Cowes. ML162259 : St Davids Road-East Cowes

Works description: c/way patching works EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019460

Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

20 August — 08 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: COWES: From St Marys Road to Park Road (ML 130086): Victoria Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:UH3,Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019204

Weston Lane, Totland, Isle of Wight

20 August — 23 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: TOTLAND : Weston Lane , Totland at the junction with Moons Hill. map attached. ML640524 : Weston Lane-Totland

Works description: pothole repairs TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019453

A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

21 August — 24 August

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 58 YORK AVENUE, EAST COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – RELAY COMM PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09369235

A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

20 August — 23 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: r/o sutton house

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30002283

B3322 Alum Bay New Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

20 August — 22 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S CHANDRIC TO O/S DUBARI

Works description: Excavation of road crossing and verges for new electrical connection to Down House. Backfill and reinstate.

Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30002265

Horestone Drive, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

20 August — 23 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NETTLESTONE : From outside house no.5 to house no.19 ML340553 : Horestone Drive-Nettlestone – 3247

Works description: Minor Drainage #128 Jet System and pipe instillation ML340553 NETTLESTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019502

A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 August — 24 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)

Works location: OUTSIDE BLACKWATER FORGE, A3020, BLACKWATER, NEWPORT, PO30 3BJ

Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983528426

A3055 Albert Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

20 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: VENTNOR : AT THE JUNCTION WITH DUDLEY ROAD (ML 530058) : J/O POUND LANE N/ENT

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019311

A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

20 August — 23 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE HALL, AVENUE ROAD, FRESHWATER, PO40 9UU

Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983752233

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

20 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: VENTNOR : OPPOSITE THE JUNCTION OF SPRING HILL (ML 530057) : OPP SPRING HILL ARROW

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019313

A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

20 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FRESHWATER : AT THE JUNCTION WITH QUEENS ROAD (ML 620052) : J/O QUEENS RD NRT

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019294

A3055 Stroud Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

20 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FRESHWATER : AT THE JUNCTION WITH SCHOOL GREEN ROAD (ML 640218) : J/O AFTON RD G/WAY

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019292

B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight

20 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: TOTLAND : ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF THE ROUNDABOUT (ML 620001) : J/O THE AVENUE ARROW

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019295

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

20 August — 27 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 62 High Street, Ryde

Works description: Scaffold Licence – 62 High Street, Ryde

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004199

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

21 August — 28 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s137 A

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 21/08-27/08

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004190

B3395 Foreland Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

21 August — 28 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 32

Works description: skip licence- 21/08-27/08

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004196

B3399 Farriers Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

21 August — 24 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)

Works location: 5M AWAY FROM JUNCTION TO FINE LANE, FARRIERS WAY, SHORWELL, NEWPORT, PO30 3JW

Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983740345

B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle of Wight

20 August — 23 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 6, OPPOSITE APPLE TREES, MAIN ROAD, THORLEY, YARMOUTH, PO41 0SU

Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983760435

B3401 Station Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

20 August — 23 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: 5M AWAY FROM JUNCTION TO A3054, STATION ROAD, NINGWOOD, NEWPORT, PO30 4NN

Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983760328

Barton Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS POWELL HOUSE

Works description: LAY NEW MAIN FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115535830-00136

Basketts Lane, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

20 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: YARMOUTH : AT THE JUNCTION WITH TENNYSON ROAD (ML 640295) : J/O TENNYSON RD N/E

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign YARMOUTH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019310

Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

20 August — 23 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: TOTLAND : ML640348 : Cliff Road-Totland

Works description: Verge fill outside Pine Haven, Hill Crest. 6mm asphalt outside Warren End and The Mount. Expose gully grate outside the mount TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019500

Drake Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 August — 24 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML240314 : Drake Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Investigation works NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019389

Dudley Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

20 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: VENTNOR : AT THE JUNCTION WITH ALBERT STREET (ML 540263) : J/O ALBERT ST NO ENT

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019312

Grenville Drive, Ryde, Isle of Wight

21 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O 53 UPTON ROAD on GRENVILLE DRIVE

Works description: RYDE 11 – DSLAM 555615 – Overlay – Lay approx 2m of Duct 54/56 in VERGE to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUWF1VC01

Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

20 August — 25 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: From the Outside 54 To continue Side of 1 On GUNVILLE ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 11 – DSLAM 508268 – To build a new joint box and lay approx 19m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU8E3CD02

High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

20 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: YARMOUTH : AT THE JUNCTION WITH BASKETTS LANE (ML 640293) : J/O BASKETTS LANE N/E

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign YARMOUTH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019304

Middleton, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

20 August — 23 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)

Works location: OPPOSITE LOCKSLEY VALE, MIDDLETON, FRESHWATER, PO40 9PA

Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983752637

Niton Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight

21 August — 24 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OPPOSITE LITTLE HAVEN, NITON ROAD, ROOKLEY, VENTNOR, PO38 3NP

Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983721261

Ommanney Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

20 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: YARMOUTH : AT THE JUNCTION WITH SOUTH STREET (ML 641543) : O/S HOPE VILLA ARROW

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign YARMOUTH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019309

Quay Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

21 August — 24 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: YARMOUTH : Quay Street-Yarmouth, on footway outside Holdings (Post Office). : Quay Street-Yarmouth

Works description: Footway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019485

Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

20 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FRESHWATER : AT THE JUNCTION WITH TENNYSON ROAD (ML 640220) : J/O SC’GREEN RD N/E

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019293

Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

20 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: YARMOUTH : AT THE JUNCTION WITH HALLETS SHUTE (ML 640540) : J/O HALLETT SHUTE GW

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign YARMOUTH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019303

West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

20 August — 23 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 72 FLAT 4 PARK HOUSE WEST HILL RD RYDE

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09367055

West Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

20 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: VENTNOR : AT THE JUNCTION WITH THE HIGH STREET (ML 540270) : J/O HIGH ST NO ENTRY

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019315

Image: svensson under CC BY 2.0