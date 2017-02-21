Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 21st February 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Minor routine maintenance

The closure is necessary because of the likelihood of danger to the public whilst works are undertaken

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Public Footpath N54 (Part), Newport

Location: at Newport Footpath 54, Newport, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath N54 (Part), Newport)

21 February — 03 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 February — 24 February

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Ryde: At The Junction With Ringwood Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310019): J/O Ringwood Rd Boll

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: O/S 170 Carisbrookeroad Newport: Carisbrooke Road-Newport

Works description: Repacking Ironworks. Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Elenors Grove, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

22 February — 24 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Binstead: Just East Of Entrance To Quarr Abbey – Newport Bound: Elenors Grove-Binstead

Works description: Large Pot Hole At The Bottom Of The Hill.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

22 February — 24 February

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Newport: Opposite East Cowes Road (Ml 210052): 2nd Island Bollard 2-Fairlee Road-Newport

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

22 February — 24 February

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Wootton: Just West Of The Junction Of Rectory Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310006): O/S No 70 Bollard

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Wootton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 06 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Beams Main Rd Shalfleet Newport Isle Of

Works description: – Install New Water Service.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

Racecourse, Newport, Isle Of Wight

22 February — 24 February

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Newport: Adjacent To East Cowes Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 210055): 1st Island Bollard 1-Racecourse-Newport

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 February — 24 February

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Ryde: At The Junction With Alexandra Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310094): J/O Alexandra Rd Bollard 1

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Outside 174 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Baring Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

22 February — 24 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Cowes: Wall Opp Jct Of Castle Hill: Baring Road—Baring Road-Cowes

Works description: Wall Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Approx 98m South From The Junc Of Cothey Way On Brading Road Ryde

Works description: Ryde – 371044 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 7m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

22 February — 24 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wroxall: Whitwell Bound Side Of The C/W Just After The Second 90 Degree Bend Leaving Upper Ventnor.: Clarence

Works description: Row Of Approx 20 Kerbs Has Come Loose

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Egypt Esplanade, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

22 February — 03 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Cowes : Infront Of Briary Court And Hawkins : Egypt Esplanade-Cowes

Works description: Minor Drainage Scheme Number 27, Realign Kerbs Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 01 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Junction Of Taylor Road Signage Only

Works description: Disconnection Of Service In Taylor Road Signage Only For Multi Way Lights

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 65 Monkton St Ryde Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

Taylor Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 24 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Os Former Argos Store

Works description: Disconnect Service In Carriageway

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Whiterails Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : Whiterails Road/Staplers Road Newport : Whiterails Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

22 February — 26 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Freshwater : Full Length Of Wilmingham Lane : Wilmingham Lane-Freshwater

Works description: Quartering And Hedging, 1.5m As Required Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Arundel Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 46 Marlborough Road , Ryde, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Install New Water Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clatterford Shute, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: Top Of Clatterford Shute At Junction With Bowcombe Road, Ml 240241: Clatterford Shute-Newport

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 February — 24 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 11 On Esplanade

Works description: Ryde – 374708 – Duct Overlay Lay Approx M Of Duct In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Falcon Cross Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 27 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 8

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lynch Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Water Pumping Station, Lynch Lane , Brighstone, Iow.

Works description: Install Logging Point In Lay By

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 23 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Binstead : Newnham Road : Newnham Road-Binstead

Works description: Raise Buried Cover Binstead

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pitts Lane, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

22 February — 02 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Stone Cottage

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pound Mead, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 February — 24 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 15 Pound Mead Ryde Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: Renew Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Boniface Cliff Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

22 February — 24 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 Culver Road , Shanklin, Isle Of Wight .

Works description: Install New Water Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sun Hill, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 27 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: North House

Works description: Scaff. App. North House, 30 Sun Hill, 21/02 – 27/02

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Town Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 27 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Parish Centre

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 27 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Shanklin : From Junction With High Street To Windsor Drive, Mls 410001,410002,410003 : Victoria Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yaverland Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

21 February — 06 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Yaverland Cafe

Works description: Excavation For New Electric Supply Backfill And Reinstate

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start