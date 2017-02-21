Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 21st February 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Minor routine maintenance
The closure is necessary because of the likelihood of danger to the public whilst works are undertaken
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Public Footpath N54 (Part), Newport
Location: at Newport Footpath 54, Newport, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath N54 (Part), Newport)
21 February — 03 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
22 February — 24 February
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Ryde: At The Junction With Ringwood Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310019): J/O Ringwood Rd Boll
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 23 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: O/S 170 Carisbrookeroad Newport: Carisbrooke Road-Newport
Works description: Repacking Ironworks. Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Elenors Grove, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
22 February — 24 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Binstead: Just East Of Entrance To Quarr Abbey – Newport Bound: Elenors Grove-Binstead
Works description: Large Pot Hole At The Bottom Of The Hill.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
22 February — 24 February
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Newport: Opposite East Cowes Road (Ml 210052): 2nd Island Bollard 2-Fairlee Road-Newport
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
22 February — 24 February
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Wootton: Just West Of The Junction Of Rectory Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310006): O/S No 70 Bollard
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 06 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Beams Main Rd Shalfleet Newport Isle Of
Works description: – Install New Water Service.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Racecourse, Newport, Isle Of Wight
22 February — 24 February
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Newport: Adjacent To East Cowes Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 210055): 1st Island Bollard 1-Racecourse-Newport
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
22 February — 24 February
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Ryde: At The Junction With Alexandra Road – Bollard 1 (Ml 310094): J/O Alexandra Rd Bollard 1
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 23 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside 174 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Baring Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
22 February — 24 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Cowes: Wall Opp Jct Of Castle Hill: Baring Road—Baring Road-Cowes
Works description: Wall Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 23 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Approx 98m South From The Junc Of Cothey Way On Brading Road Ryde
Works description: Ryde – 371044 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 7m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
22 February — 24 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wroxall: Whitwell Bound Side Of The C/W Just After The Second 90 Degree Bend Leaving Upper Ventnor.: Clarence
Works description: Row Of Approx 20 Kerbs Has Come Loose
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Egypt Esplanade, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
22 February — 03 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Cowes : Infront Of Briary Court And Hawkins : Egypt Esplanade-Cowes
Works description: Minor Drainage Scheme Number 27, Realign Kerbs Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 01 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Junction Of Taylor Road Signage Only
Works description: Disconnection Of Service In Taylor Road Signage Only For Multi Way Lights
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 23 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 65 Monkton St Ryde Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Taylor Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 24 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Os Former Argos Store
Works description: Disconnect Service In Carriageway
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
Whiterails Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 23 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : Whiterails Road/Staplers Road Newport : Whiterails Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Wilmingham Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
22 February — 26 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Freshwater : Full Length Of Wilmingham Lane : Wilmingham Lane-Freshwater
Works description: Quartering And Hedging, 1.5m As Required Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Arundel Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 23 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 46 Marlborough Road , Ryde, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Install New Water Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clatterford Shute, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 23 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: Top Of Clatterford Shute At Junction With Bowcombe Road, Ml 240241: Clatterford Shute-Newport
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
22 February — 24 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 11 On Esplanade
Works description: Ryde – 374708 – Duct Overlay Lay Approx M Of Duct In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Falcon Cross Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 27 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 8
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lynch Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 23 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Water Pumping Station, Lynch Lane , Brighstone, Iow.
Works description: Install Logging Point In Lay By
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 23 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Binstead : Newnham Road : Newnham Road-Binstead
Works description: Raise Buried Cover Binstead
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pitts Lane, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
22 February — 02 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Stone Cottage
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pound Mead, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
22 February — 24 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 15 Pound Mead Ryde Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: Renew Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Boniface Cliff Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
22 February — 24 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 Culver Road , Shanklin, Isle Of Wight .
Works description: Install New Water Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Sun Hill, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 27 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: North House
Works description: Scaff. App. North House, 30 Sun Hill, 21/02 – 27/02
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Town Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 27 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Parish Centre
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 27 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Shanklin : From Junction With High Street To Windsor Drive, Mls 410001,410002,410003 : Victoria Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Yaverland Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
21 February — 06 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Yaverland Cafe
Works description: Excavation For New Electric Supply Backfill And Reinstate
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Tuesday, 21st February, 2017 6:43am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f1A
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓