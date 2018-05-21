Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 21st May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
22 May — 25 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From O/S of 20 BROADWAY to the junction with AVENUE ROAD on BROADWAY
Works description: SANDOWN – 489163 – NEW SITE PROVISION – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in FW to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTV48JR01
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
21 May — 30 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 40
Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: XW042W115302600-00812
A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
21 May — 24 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630072 : Military Road-Brighstone
Works description: Road Closure for Crane Usage for B119 Brighstone Viaduct BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018784
A3055 Morton Common, Brading, Isle of Wight
21 May — 24 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: at the junc of AVENUE ROAD on MORTON COMMON
Works description: SANDOWN 484068 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMJGK01
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMJGK03
A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
22 May — 25 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : J/w devonia gardens ML310033 : Morton Road-Brading
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0101000018730
A3055 North Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
22 May — 26 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Rear off The Plough & Barleycorn, No 4
Works description: Relay service from nearside footpath to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: XW042W115252812-001195
Argyll Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
22 May — 25 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : J/w west street corner of double bt cover ML310543 : Argyll Street-Ryde
Works description: pothole repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018728
B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
21 May — 24 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: from opposite 161 to side of jocelyn court on AVENUE ROAD
Works description: SANDOWN 484068 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in carriageway/footway to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMJGK01
Brook Lane, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight
21 May — 09 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GATCOMBE: Main Road Chillerton 270m North thereof (ML660603): Brook Lane-Gatcombe:; Eric Longworth
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-FIBROVIA:R/H4, Resurface 30mm Fibrovia plus regulating/patching (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural: H4) GATCOM
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018199
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
21 May — 02 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : From the junction with Parkhurst Road, west to the recycling centre (ML 210045, ML 210044, ML 210043, ML 2100
Works description: Removal of central refuge poles for wide load and all other powerd apps assets TM 2 way temp lights NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018774
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
22 May — 25 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : From op Argyll road to the cemetery entrance. : Forest Road-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018729
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
22 May — 25 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From opposite 33 to outside 68 BROADWAY on BROADWAY
Works description: SANDOWN 484072 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGES ON EXISTING DUCT IN FOOTWAY
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMLKU01
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
21 May — 28 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Nat West Bank 107 St James Street
Works description: Scaffold licence- for Cherry Picker 21/05-27/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003980
B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
21 May — 24 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML620169 – Opp field entrance and provate drive : Calbourne Road-Newport
Works description: DWN142 – Buried stop cock cover NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018771
B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
21 May — 24 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML220096 – outside no 13 : Calbourne Road-Newport
Works description: dwn141 – bURRIED STOP COCK COVER NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018770
Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
21 May — 07 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: falcon factory o/s 69 to nr 28 minerva road
Works description: Verge/Highway will be dug to install new cable to replace the current cable which has a number of faults on multiway lights and lane closure being used
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP705CN281121
Kingston Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
21 May — 07 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: nr jcn minerva road o/s 5 to N Power front gates and jcn transco access road
Works description: Verge/Highway will be dug to install new cable to replace the current cable which has a number of faults on multiway lights and lane closure being used
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP705CN281125
Minerva Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
21 May — 07 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: o/s 22-28
Works description: Verge/Highway will be dug to install new cable to replace the current cable which has a number of faults on multiway lights and lane closure being used
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP705CN281122
Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight
21 May — 24 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: at the junc of AVENUE ROAD on PEROWNE WAY
Works description: SANDOWN 484068 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMJGK01
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMJGK02
Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
22 May — 25 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: WOOTTON : O/s 9 : Station Road-Wootton
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018732
A3054 Lind Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
21 May — 04 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: The Colonade
Works description: Scaffold Licence 21/05-03/06
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003983
B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
22 May — 24 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: opp the junc of SOUTH ROAD and ARCTIC ROAD on ARCTIC ROAD
Works description: COWES 491582 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU070TE01
B3329 Albert Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
21 May — 05 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 9 Albert Road Sandown
Works description: Dig down to repair sewer pipe in F/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09168034
Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight
22 May — 25 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE 101 TO OUTSDIE 105
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF DUCTING FOR FIBRE-OPTIC CABLE
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-3
Lodge Close, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
22 May — 06 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: BRIGHSTONE: Whole length of Lodge Close from Main Road (ML 660406): Lodge Close-Brighstone
Works description: Footway re construction and surfacing (FWL: BIT PARTRECON FWR: BIT 50% PARTRECON) BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018704
Rectory Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
22 May — 24 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S GLEBE, RECTORY ROAD
Works description: Replace 1 jointbox frame and cover(s) (2285mm x 680mm) in Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005WP00100500204035400
Scinde Path, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
22 May — 26 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: RO The Plough & Barleycorn, 4 North Road
Works description: Relay service from nearside footpath to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115252812-05864
South Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
22 May — 29 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 4 South Street
Works description: Skip Licence- 22/05-28/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003991
Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
21 May — 23 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NEAR THE JUNC WITH HIGH STREET AND STATION ROAD ON STATION ROAD,WOOTTON
Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE 5 – DSLAM 478883 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTJKCWG01
Steephill Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
21 May — 23 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP 1 STEEPHILL ROAD ON STEEPHILL ROAD
Works description: SHANKLIN 489652 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTVHHCN01
The Green, Cowes, Isle of Wight
21 May — 28 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s no.18 (in service lane behind property)
Works description: Skip Licence, The Green, Cowes – 21/5-27/5
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003989
Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
21 May — 24 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 WINCHESTER PARK ROAD, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTIONS
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09189873
Monday, 21st May, 2018 7:55am
By Sally Perry
