Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 21st May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

22 May — 25 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From O/S of 20 BROADWAY to the junction with AVENUE ROAD on BROADWAY

Works description: SANDOWN – 489163 – NEW SITE PROVISION – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in FW to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTV48JR01

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

21 May — 30 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS 40

Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: XW042W115302600-00812

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

21 May — 24 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630072 : Military Road-Brighstone

Works description: Road Closure for Crane Usage for B119 Brighstone Viaduct BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018784

A3055 Morton Common, Brading, Isle of Wight

21 May — 24 May

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: at the junc of AVENUE ROAD on MORTON COMMON

Works description: SANDOWN 484068 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMJGK01

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMJGK03

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

22 May — 25 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : J/w devonia gardens ML310033 : Morton Road-Brading

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0101000018730

A3055 North Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

22 May — 26 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Rear off The Plough & Barleycorn, No 4

Works description: Relay service from nearside footpath to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: XW042W115252812-001195

Argyll Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

22 May — 25 May

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : J/w west street corner of double bt cover ML310543 : Argyll Street-Ryde

Works description: pothole repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018728

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

21 May — 24 May

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: from opposite 161 to side of jocelyn court on AVENUE ROAD

Works description: SANDOWN 484068 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in carriageway/footway to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMJGK01

Brook Lane, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight

21 May — 09 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GATCOMBE: Main Road Chillerton 270m North thereof (ML660603): Brook Lane-Gatcombe:; Eric Longworth

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-FIBROVIA:R/H4, Resurface 30mm Fibrovia plus regulating/patching (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural: H4) GATCOM

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018199

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 May — 02 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : From the junction with Parkhurst Road, west to the recycling centre (ML 210045, ML 210044, ML 210043, ML 2100

Works description: Removal of central refuge poles for wide load and all other powerd apps assets TM 2 way temp lights NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018774

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

22 May — 25 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : From op Argyll road to the cemetery entrance. : Forest Road-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018729

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

22 May — 25 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From opposite 33 to outside 68 BROADWAY on BROADWAY

Works description: SANDOWN 484072 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGES ON EXISTING DUCT IN FOOTWAY

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMLKU01

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 May — 28 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Nat West Bank 107 St James Street

Works description: Scaffold licence- for Cherry Picker 21/05-27/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003980

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 May — 24 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML620169 – Opp field entrance and provate drive : Calbourne Road-Newport

Works description: DWN142 – Buried stop cock cover NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018771

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 May — 24 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML220096 – outside no 13 : Calbourne Road-Newport

Works description: dwn141 – bURRIED STOP COCK COVER NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018770

Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

21 May — 07 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: falcon factory o/s 69 to nr 28 minerva road

Works description: Verge/Highway will be dug to install new cable to replace the current cable which has a number of faults on multiway lights and lane closure being used

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP705CN281121

Kingston Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

21 May — 07 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: nr jcn minerva road o/s 5 to N Power front gates and jcn transco access road

Works description: Verge/Highway will be dug to install new cable to replace the current cable which has a number of faults on multiway lights and lane closure being used

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP705CN281125

Minerva Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

21 May — 07 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: o/s 22-28

Works description: Verge/Highway will be dug to install new cable to replace the current cable which has a number of faults on multiway lights and lane closure being used

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP705CN281122

Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight

21 May — 24 May

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: at the junc of AVENUE ROAD on PEROWNE WAY

Works description: SANDOWN 484068 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMJGK01

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMJGK02

Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

22 May — 25 May

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: WOOTTON : O/s 9 : Station Road-Wootton

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018732

A3054 Lind Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

21 May — 04 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: The Colonade

Works description: Scaffold Licence 21/05-03/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003983

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

22 May — 24 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: opp the junc of SOUTH ROAD and ARCTIC ROAD on ARCTIC ROAD

Works description: COWES 491582 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU070TE01

B3329 Albert Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

21 May — 05 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 9 Albert Road Sandown

Works description: Dig down to repair sewer pipe in F/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09168034

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight

22 May — 25 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE 101 TO OUTSDIE 105

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF DUCTING FOR FIBRE-OPTIC CABLE

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-3

Lodge Close, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

22 May — 06 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: BRIGHSTONE: Whole length of Lodge Close from Main Road (ML 660406): Lodge Close-Brighstone

Works description: Footway re construction and surfacing (FWL: BIT PARTRECON FWR: BIT 50% PARTRECON) BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018704

Rectory Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

22 May — 24 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S GLEBE, RECTORY ROAD

Works description: Replace 1 jointbox frame and cover(s) (2285mm x 680mm) in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005WP00100500204035400

Scinde Path, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

22 May — 26 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: RO The Plough & Barleycorn, 4 North Road

Works description: Relay service from nearside footpath to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115252812-05864

South Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

22 May — 29 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 4 South Street

Works description: Skip Licence- 22/05-28/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003991

Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

21 May — 23 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NEAR THE JUNC WITH HIGH STREET AND STATION ROAD ON STATION ROAD,WOOTTON

Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE 5 – DSLAM 478883 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTJKCWG01

Steephill Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

21 May — 23 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP 1 STEEPHILL ROAD ON STEEPHILL ROAD

Works description: SHANKLIN 489652 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTVHHCN01

The Green, Cowes, Isle of Wight

21 May — 28 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s no.18 (in service lane behind property)

Works description: Skip Licence, The Green, Cowes – 21/5-27/5

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003989

Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

21 May — 24 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 WINCHESTER PARK ROAD, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTIONS

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09189873