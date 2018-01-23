Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 23rd January 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
23 January — 25 January
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Opp. St Mary’s. : Parkhurst Road-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017559
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
23 January — 25 January
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SANDOWN : the heights traffic lights coming from Brading : Broadway-Sandown
Works description: patch repair to c/way
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017449
A3055 High Street, Brading, Isle of Wight
23 January — 05 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : ML310039 : High Street-Brading
Works description: Post works chaneel kerb replacement – 2 way lights BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017431
A3055 High Street, Brading, Isle of Wight
23 January — 05 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : ML310038 – : High Street-Brading
Works description: Post works chaneel kerb replacement – 2 way lights BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017428
A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
23 January — 25 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CORNERWAYS, MORTON ROAD , BRADING, IOW.
Works description: – RELAY COMM PIPE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08970431
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
24 January — 26 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : O/s forest view five acres, Newport bound lane. : Forest Road-Newport – 15722
Works description: rebed c/way cover
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017461
A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
24 January — 26 January
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: opp. Green banks on MORTON ROAD
Works description: SANDOWN 466161 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW CW FRAME AND COVER ON JUF106
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6D1JB01
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
23 January — 09 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s Forget-Me-Not 1st floor flat 69-70 upper st james PO30 1LQ
Works description: Scaffold license 22/1/2018-8/2/2018
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003714
B3340 Steyne Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
23 January — 25 January
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SEAVIEW : Steyne Road at the jnc with Church Street, Seaview : Steyne Road-Seaview
Works description: c/way patch
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017456
B3395 Sherbourne Street, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
24 January — 07 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML330124 : Sherbourne Street-Bembridge
Works description: Post CIP – Kerbing BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017432
B3395 Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML330118 – 80mts from r/about : Steyne Road-Bembridge
Works description: Replace or Adj 1 x 2 BT and paco BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017505
Betty Haunt Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
24 January — 26 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Approximately 150m from they lay by at vittlefields end : Betty Haunt Lane-Newport
Works description: replace wooden barrier over culvert
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017460
Blackbridge Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
23 January — 25 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE SIDE OF STARKS HOUSE TO OUTSIDE HAZELDENE
Works description: REPLACING WOODEN POLES AND OVERHEAD SERVICES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001373
Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
24 January — 26 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : On the Sandown bound side of the c/way just before Knights Cross Cottages : Briddlesford Road-Newport – 1045
Works description: ironwork repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017457
Castle Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
24 January — 06 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: CARISBROOKE : ML 240247 : Castle Lane-Carisbrooke
Works description: CIP Post work – Kerbing CARISBROOKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017433
Court Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
23 January — 26 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: TOTLAND : ML640354 junc of Middleton JUnc of Summers Court : Court Road-Totland
Works description: Replace or Adj 2 BT and paco TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017502
Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
23 January — 25 January
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : On the southside of the roundabout : Dodnor Lane-Newport – 20728
Works description: rebed ironwork
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017455
Elm Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight
25 January — 26 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: COWES : junction of Elm Grove and Ash Grove : Elm Grove-Cowes
Works description: Eurovia – uncover a souther Water valve COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017555
Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
25 January — 29 January
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From Opposite 3 BEMBRIDGE FOOTPATH 13 to junction of HOWGATE ROAD on BEMBRIDGE FOOTPATH 13
Works description: BEMBRIDGE – 463854 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in footway/carriageway to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT4NNRG01
Gate Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
25 January — 29 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE BAKERS FARMHOUSE TO OUTSIDE BRAMBLE WOOD
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001390
Guyers Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
23 January — 25 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE CORTON TO OUTSIDE ST AUBYNS
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD SERVICES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001374
Guyers Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
24 January — 26 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S BAYWOOD TO O/S GLENLEA
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001372
High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
25 January — 29 January
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: WHITWELL HIGH STREET JUNCTION OF NETTLECOMBE LANE
Works description: NITON 456116- PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH01
Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle of Wight
24 January — 31 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ROOKLEY : Highwood Lane, Rookley, in verge alongside the recreation ground, from the gully at the junction with Blackwa
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017459
Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight
25 January — 29 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S BRICKLANDS FARM / UPPER RIDING STABLES
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD CONDUCTORS AND LV POLE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001416
Princes Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
23 January — 25 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE HENLEY VILLA TO OUTSIDE THE ORCHARDS
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001377
Stroud Wood Road, Havenstreet, Ryde, Isle of Wight
25 January — 27 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : ML320226 – Stroudwood Lane, Havenstreet – 180mts from Newnham road : Stroud Wood Road-Ryde
Works description: Replace or Adj 2 BT and paco RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017501
The Square, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
25 January — 29 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE HAVE LOCK TO OUTSIDE THE FIRS
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND WOODEN POLES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001391
Victoria Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
25 January — 25 January
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: FROM O/S SIMMONS CORNER TO O/S SHEMARA
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND WOODEN POLES. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001370
A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight
24 January — 26 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: RYDE : OPPOSITE THE BOWLING CLUB (ML 310060) : Adj Column 53
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017537
A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight
24 January — 26 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: RYDE : OUTSIDE THE BOWLING CLUB (ML 310060) : Adj Column 52
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017536
A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight
25 January — 29 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: RYDE : OPPOSITE THE SWIMMING POOL (ML 310059) : Opp Column 63 Esplanade
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017538
B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
24 January — 26 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: from outside 112 to opp 106 on PLACE ROAD
Works description: COWES 470198 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in CW to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT9WWUA01
B3328 Queens Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
24 January — 26 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : Outsude No 16 and No 11 Queens Road ML 430090 : Queens Road-Shanklin
Works description: Adding a new Tactile crossing oon both sides. ML430090 SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017568
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
24 January — 30 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 51/52
Works description: Scaffold licence- 51-52 High Street,Ryde John Ford Director email : Jkford@btinternet.com Tel mobile 07974157558 home/office 01983 617272 web www.thfscaffoldingiow.co.uk Access scaffolding (iow) Ltd trading as T.H.F. scaffolding 5 west Ashey farm Ashey RYDE I.O.W. PO33 4AX company reg no 2638635.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003717
Bellevue Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
23 January — 25 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SUNDIAL, BELLEVUE ROAD, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – RECONNECT SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08979683
Bowling Green Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
23 January — 29 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Bowling Green Lane, Newport High Street, Down the side of Dominoes
Works description: Scaff App.Bowling Green Lane, Newport High Street, Down the side of Dominoes 23/01-29/01
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003693
Car Park Lane End, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
25 January — 29 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ADJACENT TO THE PUBLIC TOILETS (ML 3CP046) : Adj Toilets Meter
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017539
Carter Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
25 January — 29 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 46 CARTER ST SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08984141
Castle Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
24 January — 26 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: RYDE : By the Side of property no 2a Union and no 3 union ML341628 : Castle Street-Ryde
Works description: Adding a new Tactile crossing on both sides. RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017566
Foreland Farm Lane, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
24 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS PLOT ADJ TO GREEN END
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114926157-00637
Hayward Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight
25 January — 29 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 17 HAYWARD AVE RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08980778
Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
23 January — 24 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: junction with LOWER GREEN ROAD on LATIMER ROAD
Works description: BEMBRIDGE 450533 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in cw
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRRU9MW01
Lower Furlongs, Brading, Isle of Wight
23 January — 24 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: At the junc with NEW ROAD on LOWER FURLONGS
Works description: SANDOWN 16 – DSLAM 421576 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw and verge
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBR3FVRW01
Lugley Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
24 January — 30 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s Braunstone House, Lugley Street, Newport
Works description: Scaffold licence – Lugley Street, Newport – 24/1 – 30/01 Hi, Please find an application for the above address attached. Please can you call me for payment when you’re ready. Kind Regards Tara Tara Parkman
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003701
Mary Rose Avenue, Wootton, Isle of Wight
24 January — 26 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 76 MARY ROSE AVE WOOTTON BRIDGE RYDE IS
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08981184
North Walk, Ryde, Isle of Wight
23 January — 25 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: RYDE : OPPOSITE THE PLAYGROUND (ML 340582) : Adj Column 18 Northwalk
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017535
North Walk, Ryde, Isle of Wight
23 January — 25 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: RYDE : ADJACENT TO COLUMN NUMBER 15 (ML 340582) : Adj Column 15 Northwalk
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017534
Pell Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight
23 January — 25 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: PELL CORNER PELL LANE RYDE ISLE OF WIG
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08982567
Queens Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
23 January — 31 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 7
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114951797-01372
Well Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
23 January — 29 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 11 Well Street, Ryde (pavement in Edward Street)
Works description: Scaff. App – 11 Well Street, Ryde
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003703
Tuesday, 23rd January, 2018 6:44am
By Sally Perry
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
