Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 23rd January 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

23 January — 25 January

Delays likely Lane closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Opp. St Mary’s. : Parkhurst Road-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017559

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

23 January — 25 January

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SANDOWN : the heights traffic lights coming from Brading : Broadway-Sandown

Works description: patch repair to c/way

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017449

A3055 High Street, Brading, Isle of Wight

23 January — 05 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : ML310039 : High Street-Brading

Works description: Post works chaneel kerb replacement – 2 way lights BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017431

A3055 High Street, Brading, Isle of Wight

23 January — 05 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : ML310038 – : High Street-Brading

Works description: Post works chaneel kerb replacement – 2 way lights BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017428

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

23 January — 25 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CORNERWAYS, MORTON ROAD , BRADING, IOW.

Works description: – RELAY COMM PIPE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08970431

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

24 January — 26 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : O/s forest view five acres, Newport bound lane. : Forest Road-Newport – 15722

Works description: rebed c/way cover

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017461

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

24 January — 26 January

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: opp. Green banks on MORTON ROAD

Works description: SANDOWN 466161 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW CW FRAME AND COVER ON JUF106

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6D1JB01

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

23 January — 09 February

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s Forget-Me-Not 1st floor flat 69-70 upper st james PO30 1LQ

Works description: Scaffold license 22/1/2018-8/2/2018

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003714

B3340 Steyne Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

23 January — 25 January

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SEAVIEW : Steyne Road at the jnc with Church Street, Seaview : Steyne Road-Seaview

Works description: c/way patch

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017456

B3395 Sherbourne Street, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

24 January — 07 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML330124 : Sherbourne Street-Bembridge

Works description: Post CIP – Kerbing BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017432

B3395 Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML330118 – 80mts from r/about : Steyne Road-Bembridge

Works description: Replace or Adj 1 x 2 BT and paco BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017505

Betty Haunt Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

24 January — 26 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Approximately 150m from they lay by at vittlefields end : Betty Haunt Lane-Newport

Works description: replace wooden barrier over culvert

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017460

Blackbridge Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

23 January — 25 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE SIDE OF STARKS HOUSE TO OUTSIDE HAZELDENE

Works description: REPLACING WOODEN POLES AND OVERHEAD SERVICES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001373

Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

24 January — 26 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : On the Sandown bound side of the c/way just before Knights Cross Cottages : Briddlesford Road-Newport – 1045

Works description: ironwork repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017457

Castle Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

24 January — 06 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: CARISBROOKE : ML 240247 : Castle Lane-Carisbrooke

Works description: CIP Post work – Kerbing CARISBROOKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017433

Court Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

23 January — 26 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: TOTLAND : ML640354 junc of Middleton JUnc of Summers Court : Court Road-Totland

Works description: Replace or Adj 2 BT and paco TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017502

Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

23 January — 25 January

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : On the southside of the roundabout : Dodnor Lane-Newport – 20728

Works description: rebed ironwork

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017455

Elm Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight

25 January — 26 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: COWES : junction of Elm Grove and Ash Grove : Elm Grove-Cowes

Works description: Eurovia – uncover a souther Water valve COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017555

Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

25 January — 29 January

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From Opposite 3 BEMBRIDGE FOOTPATH 13 to junction of HOWGATE ROAD on BEMBRIDGE FOOTPATH 13

Works description: BEMBRIDGE – 463854 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in footway/carriageway to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT4NNRG01

Gate Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

25 January — 29 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE BAKERS FARMHOUSE TO OUTSIDE BRAMBLE WOOD

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001390

Guyers Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

23 January — 25 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE CORTON TO OUTSIDE ST AUBYNS

Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD SERVICES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001374

Guyers Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

24 January — 26 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM O/S BAYWOOD TO O/S GLENLEA

Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001372

High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

25 January — 29 January

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: WHITWELL HIGH STREET JUNCTION OF NETTLECOMBE LANE

Works description: NITON 456116- PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH01

Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle of Wight

24 January — 31 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ROOKLEY : Highwood Lane, Rookley, in verge alongside the recreation ground, from the gully at the junction with Blackwa

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017459

Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

25 January — 29 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S BRICKLANDS FARM / UPPER RIDING STABLES

Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD CONDUCTORS AND LV POLE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001416

Princes Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

23 January — 25 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE HENLEY VILLA TO OUTSIDE THE ORCHARDS

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001377

Stroud Wood Road, Havenstreet, Ryde, Isle of Wight

25 January — 27 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : ML320226 – Stroudwood Lane, Havenstreet – 180mts from Newnham road : Stroud Wood Road-Ryde

Works description: Replace or Adj 2 BT and paco RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017501

The Square, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

25 January — 29 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE HAVE LOCK TO OUTSIDE THE FIRS

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND WOODEN POLES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001391

Victoria Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

25 January — 25 January

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: FROM O/S SIMMONS CORNER TO O/S SHEMARA

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND WOODEN POLES. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001370

A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight

24 January — 26 January

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: RYDE : OPPOSITE THE BOWLING CLUB (ML 310060) : Adj Column 53

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017537

A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight

24 January — 26 January

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: RYDE : OUTSIDE THE BOWLING CLUB (ML 310060) : Adj Column 52

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017536

A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight

25 January — 29 January

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: RYDE : OPPOSITE THE SWIMMING POOL (ML 310059) : Opp Column 63 Esplanade

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017538

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

24 January — 26 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: from outside 112 to opp 106 on PLACE ROAD

Works description: COWES 470198 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in CW to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT9WWUA01

B3328 Queens Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

24 January — 26 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : Outsude No 16 and No 11 Queens Road ML 430090 : Queens Road-Shanklin

Works description: Adding a new Tactile crossing oon both sides. ML430090 SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017568

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

24 January — 30 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 51/52

Works description: Scaffold licence- 51-52 High Street,Ryde John Ford Director email : Jkford@btinternet.com Tel mobile 07974157558 home/office 01983 617272 web www.thfscaffoldingiow.co.uk Access scaffolding (iow) Ltd trading as T.H.F. scaffolding 5 west Ashey farm Ashey RYDE I.O.W. PO33 4AX company reg no 2638635.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003717

Bellevue Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

23 January — 25 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SUNDIAL, BELLEVUE ROAD, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – RECONNECT SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08979683

Bowling Green Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

23 January — 29 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Bowling Green Lane, Newport High Street, Down the side of Dominoes

Works description: Scaff App.Bowling Green Lane, Newport High Street, Down the side of Dominoes 23/01-29/01

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003693

Car Park Lane End, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

25 January — 29 January

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ADJACENT TO THE PUBLIC TOILETS (ML 3CP046) : Adj Toilets Meter

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017539

Carter Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

25 January — 29 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 46 CARTER ST SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08984141

Castle Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

24 January — 26 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: RYDE : By the Side of property no 2a Union and no 3 union ML341628 : Castle Street-Ryde

Works description: Adding a new Tactile crossing on both sides. RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017566

Foreland Farm Lane, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

24 January — 01 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS PLOT ADJ TO GREEN END

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114926157-00637

Hayward Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight

25 January — 29 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 17 HAYWARD AVE RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08980778

Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

23 January — 24 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: junction with LOWER GREEN ROAD on LATIMER ROAD

Works description: BEMBRIDGE 450533 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in cw

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRRU9MW01

Lower Furlongs, Brading, Isle of Wight

23 January — 24 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: At the junc with NEW ROAD on LOWER FURLONGS

Works description: SANDOWN 16 – DSLAM 421576 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw and verge

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBR3FVRW01

Lugley Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

24 January — 30 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s Braunstone House, Lugley Street, Newport

Works description: Scaffold licence – Lugley Street, Newport – 24/1 – 30/01 Hi, Please find an application for the above address attached. Please can you call me for payment when you’re ready. Kind Regards Tara Tara Parkman

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003701

Mary Rose Avenue, Wootton, Isle of Wight

24 January — 26 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 76 MARY ROSE AVE WOOTTON BRIDGE RYDE IS

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08981184

North Walk, Ryde, Isle of Wight

23 January — 25 January

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: RYDE : OPPOSITE THE PLAYGROUND (ML 340582) : Adj Column 18 Northwalk

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017535

North Walk, Ryde, Isle of Wight

23 January — 25 January

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: RYDE : ADJACENT TO COLUMN NUMBER 15 (ML 340582) : Adj Column 15 Northwalk

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017534

Pell Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight

23 January — 25 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: PELL CORNER PELL LANE RYDE ISLE OF WIG

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08982567

Queens Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

23 January — 31 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 7

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114951797-01372

Well Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

23 January — 29 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 11 Well Street, Ryde (pavement in Edward Street)

Works description: Scaff. App – 11 Well Street, Ryde

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003703