Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 11th October 2018

A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
11 October — 16 October
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OUTSIDE OF WOMENS INSTITUTE ON NEWPORT ROAD
Works description: COWES – 572028 – PLANNED MAINTENANCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW6CWPN04
Cemetery Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
11 October — 16 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: ON CEMETERY RD JCT WITH SANDOWN RD ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09398605
Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
11 October — 27 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SANDOWN : ML440339 – between junctions Grove Road and Station Avenue : Fitzroy Street-Sandown
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN100:U/H4, F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia and 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019285
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
12 October — 17 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Junction with WESTHILL ROAD on VICTORIA AVENUE
Works description: SHANKLIN 1 – DSLAM 585981 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx 1m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBWEE1NY01
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBWEE1NY02
A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
11 October — 25 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : From the junction of Maderia Lane 260m east ML620004 : Colwell Road-Freshwater
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML620004 FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019739
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
11 October — 18 October
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 75 Upper St James Street Newport
Works description: Scaffold Licence 11/10-17/10
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004333
B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
11 October — 16 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: COWES : By the Car Park on Park Road ML110050 : Park Road-Cowes – 19107
Works description: Minor Drainage #60 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019825
B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
12 October — 17 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NETTLESTONE : ML-330103. Between Holgate Lane and Old Seaview Lane. : NETTLESTONE
Works description: Minor Drainage #129 NETTLESTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019893
Chatsworth Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
12 October — 17 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Junction with VICTORIA AVENUE on CHATSWORTH AVENUE
Works description: SHANKLIN 1 – DSLAM 585981 – Overlay – Lay approx 15m of Duct 54/56 in fw/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBWEE1NY01
Westhill Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
12 October — 17 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Junction with VICTORIA AVENUE on WESTHILL ROAD
Works description: SHANKLIN 1 – DSLAM 585981 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx 1m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBWEE1NY01
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBWEE1NY03
A3021,A3020 Medina Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
12 October — 19 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/s Brunswick Court
Works description: Scaffold Licence12/10/2018 only- Cherry picker
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004334
Carter Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
12 October — 21 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: CARTER STREET SANDOWN, BETWEEN JUNCTION OF THE BROADWAY AND ST JOHNS CRESCENT.
Works description: TO RENEW 198 METERS OF 4″ CI AND 24 SERVICES.
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW050W115657032-00290
Gunville West, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
12 October — 20 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS PURBECK
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115632764-00738
Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
12 October — 17 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 95 to o/s 106
Works description: INSTALL NEW POLE AT EDGE OF CARRIAGEWAY
Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30002624
Starks Close, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
11 October — 16 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7 STARKS CLOSE SHORWELL NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09449072
Starks Close, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
11 October — 16 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 9 STARKS CL SHORWELL NEWPORT ISLE OF WI
Works description: RENEW STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09449136
St Michaels Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight
12 October — 17 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 63 ST. MICHAELS AVE RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON SUPPLY PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09449384
