Around 30 Isle of Wight residents detained under Mental Health Act, audit shows

On 31 March this year, a snapshot was taken of people detained under the Mental Health Act in the Isle of Wight NHS Trust. On that date, around 30 were sectioned.

The numbers provided by NHS Digital are approximate, to prevent identification of people sectioned.

A risk to themselves or others

The Mental Health Act is used in cases where people require urgent treatment and pose a risk to themselves or others.

It can be imposed following an assessment by a mental health professional and a doctor.

Rise of 5% from previous year

Across England, more than 21,000 people were sectioned on 31 March, an increase of 5% from a year previously – though part of this increase can be explained by some trusts not providing figures in 2017.

Some trusts continued not to provide data for this year, meaning the true figure for 2018 is higher.

In total, the Act was used on 49,551 occasions across England in 2017-18, an increase of 2.4% on the previous year. Some people will have been detained more than once.

Complex reasons for reaching crisis point

Professor Wendy Burn, president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said:

“More people being detained under the Mental Health Act represents more people with mental illness reaching crisis point. The reasons behind that are complex. “What we do know is that people are waiting far too long to get help.”

Delays in support

It was revealed today that almost 300 Islanders are still awaiting mental health support.

A poll conducted by the Royal College of Psychiatrists found that 24% of people diagnosed with a mental health condition reported waiting more than three months to see an NHS mental health specialist, and 6% waited more than a year.

An independent review of the Act, commissioned by the Government, is due to be published in December.