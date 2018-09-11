Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3056 Blackwater Shute, Arreton, Isle of Wight

12 September — 15 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ARRETON : located approximately 200m Newport side of Wight Building Materials on the Sandown bound lane : Blackwater S

Works description: ironwork repairs ARRETON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019579

New Barn Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

11 September — 29 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: EAST COWES: From York Avenue to top of Old Road, 210m, ML 140284: New Barn Road-East Cowes

Works description: CARRIAGEWAY RESURFACING SCHEME: Resurfacing of the carriageway. (FF-STREN100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia and 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) (Kerbed=inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Post works to kerbs, access, drainage, utility covers and frames and lining. Pre works to include any quartering and siding out EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019241

A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

12 September — 15 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: PCP 32 172 YORK AVENUE EAST COWES PO32 UK, ,

Works description: dig in footway required to provide new duct to existing BT Cabinet – which is to be extended – in order to provide new services

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005OP1W00000IBW66LKC01

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

11 September — 14 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 11A BROADWAY, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – RENEW 24 X 18 METER LID

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09400820

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 September — 15 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 34 HIGH ST NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: DIG IN F/W TO RENEW F/C

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09405249

B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

11 September — 14 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: COWES : Outside 75 (opp Rashleys Premier Express) : Park Road-Cowes

Works description: c/way depression

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019575

Manor Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

12 September — 15 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: WROXALL : junc with Clarence Road (ML540236) : Manor Road-Wroxall

Works description: ironwork repairs WROXALL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019621

Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

12 September — 15 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NITON : At end of the farm lane and j/w Southford Lane : Newport Road-Niton – 7547

Works description: ironwork repairs NITON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019620

Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

11 September — 14 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : Works are within Pound Green off Queens Road & Opposite Camp Road junction : FRESHWATER

Works description: TM for work in private road adjacent FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019650

Salterns Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

12 September — 15 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ON SALTERNS RD JCT WITH DUVER RD SEAVIEW IOW

Works description: RESET LARGE SET OF COVERS ON CSO CHAMBER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09405291

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 September — 15 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 57 STAPLERS RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT I

Works description: – TEST HOLE # 3

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09396848

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 September — 15 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 54 STAPLERS RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT I

Works description: – TEST HOLE #4

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09396834

A3054 High Street, Wootton, Isle of Wight

12 September — 15 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O 35 HIGH ST WOOTTON BRIDGE RYDE ISLE OF WHIGHT

Works description: DIG IN F/W REBUILD MANHOLE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09405233

A3054 John Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

12 September — 15 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 10 JOHN STREET, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08202250

Albert Way, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

12 September — 15 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: 2 separate chambers (not linked) either side of the carriageway both approx 10 metres from j/w Saunders Way

Works description: BUILDING 2 x NEW CHAMBERS ON EXISTING DUCT & LINK WITH A NEW DUCT

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018CW11

B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight

11 September — 14 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 36

Works description: RENEW TARMAC DUE TO DEFECT

Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001682

Greenlands Path, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

11 September — 14 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES : Whole path from Greenlands Road and Cadet Walk – MLF10161 : Greenlands Path-East Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing MLF10161 EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019640

Greenlands Path, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

11 September — 14 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES : Whole path from Greenlands Road and Cadet Walk – MLF10167 : Greenlands Path-East Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing MLF10167 EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019641

Meadow Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

11 September — 25 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES : Whole length from the junction of South Bank Rd to the junction of Beatrice Ave 177m ML140251 : Meadow Ro

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML140251 EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019492

Old Westminster Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

11 September — 19 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS OLD BAKEHOUSE

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115625569-05680

Rogerson Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight

11 September — 25 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : Whole Length of close down to house number 18 ML 141171 : Rogerson Close-Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 141171 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019605