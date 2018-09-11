Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3056 Blackwater Shute, Arreton, Isle of Wight
12 September — 15 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : located approximately 200m Newport side of Wight Building Materials on the Sandown bound lane : Blackwater S
Works description: ironwork repairs ARRETON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019579
New Barn Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
11 September — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: EAST COWES: From York Avenue to top of Old Road, 210m, ML 140284: New Barn Road-East Cowes
Works description: CARRIAGEWAY RESURFACING SCHEME: Resurfacing of the carriageway. (FF-STREN100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia and 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) (Kerbed=inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Post works to kerbs, access, drainage, utility covers and frames and lining. Pre works to include any quartering and siding out EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019241
A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
12 September — 15 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: PCP 32 172 YORK AVENUE EAST COWES PO32 UK, ,
Works description: dig in footway required to provide new duct to existing BT Cabinet – which is to be extended – in order to provide new services
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005OP1W00000IBW66LKC01
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
11 September — 14 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 11A BROADWAY, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – RENEW 24 X 18 METER LID
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09400820
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 September — 15 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 34 HIGH ST NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: DIG IN F/W TO RENEW F/C
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09405249
B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
11 September — 14 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: COWES : Outside 75 (opp Rashleys Premier Express) : Park Road-Cowes
Works description: c/way depression
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019575
Manor Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
12 September — 15 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: WROXALL : junc with Clarence Road (ML540236) : Manor Road-Wroxall
Works description: ironwork repairs WROXALL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019621
Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
12 September — 15 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NITON : At end of the farm lane and j/w Southford Lane : Newport Road-Niton – 7547
Works description: ironwork repairs NITON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019620
Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
11 September — 14 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : Works are within Pound Green off Queens Road & Opposite Camp Road junction : FRESHWATER
Works description: TM for work in private road adjacent FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019650
Salterns Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
12 September — 15 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ON SALTERNS RD JCT WITH DUVER RD SEAVIEW IOW
Works description: RESET LARGE SET OF COVERS ON CSO CHAMBER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09405291
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 September — 15 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 57 STAPLERS RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT I
Works description: – TEST HOLE # 3
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09396848
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 September — 15 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 54 STAPLERS RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT I
Works description: – TEST HOLE #4
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09396834
A3054 High Street, Wootton, Isle of Wight
12 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 35 HIGH ST WOOTTON BRIDGE RYDE ISLE OF WHIGHT
Works description: DIG IN F/W REBUILD MANHOLE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09405233
A3054 John Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
12 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 10 JOHN STREET, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08202250
Albert Way, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
12 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 2 separate chambers (not linked) either side of the carriageway both approx 10 metres from j/w Saunders Way
Works description: BUILDING 2 x NEW CHAMBERS ON EXISTING DUCT & LINK WITH A NEW DUCT
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018CW11
B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight
11 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 36
Works description: RENEW TARMAC DUE TO DEFECT
Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001682
Greenlands Path, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
11 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES : Whole path from Greenlands Road and Cadet Walk – MLF10161 : Greenlands Path-East Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing MLF10161 EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019640
Greenlands Path, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
11 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES : Whole path from Greenlands Road and Cadet Walk – MLF10167 : Greenlands Path-East Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing MLF10167 EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019641
Meadow Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
11 September — 25 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES : Whole length from the junction of South Bank Rd to the junction of Beatrice Ave 177m ML140251 : Meadow Ro
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML140251 EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019492
Old Westminster Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
11 September — 19 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS OLD BAKEHOUSE
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115625569-05680
Rogerson Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight
11 September — 25 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : Whole Length of close down to house number 18 ML 141171 : Rogerson Close-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 141171 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019605
Tuesday, 11th September, 2018 7:46am
By Sally Perry
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
