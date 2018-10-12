Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 12th October 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

12 October — 17 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Junction with WESTHILL ROAD on VICTORIA AVENUE

Works description: SHANKLIN 1 – DSLAM 585981 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx 1m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBWEE1NY01

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBWEE1NY02

B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

12 October — 17 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NETTLESTONE : ML-330103. Between Holgate Lane and Old Seaview Lane. : NETTLESTONE

Works description: Minor Drainage #129 NETTLESTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019893

Chatsworth Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

12 October — 17 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Junction with VICTORIA AVENUE on CHATSWORTH AVENUE

Works description: SHANKLIN 1 – DSLAM 585981 – Overlay – Lay approx 15m of Duct 54/56 in fw/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBWEE1NY01

Westhill Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

12 October — 17 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Junction with VICTORIA AVENUE on WESTHILL ROAD

Works description: SHANKLIN 1 – DSLAM 585981 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx 1m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBWEE1NY01

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBWEE1NY03

A3021,A3020 Medina Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

12 October — 19 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/s Brunswick Court

Works description: Scaffold Licence12/10/2018 only- Cherry picker

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004334

Carter Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

12 October — 21 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: CARTER STREET SANDOWN, BETWEEN JUNCTION OF THE BROADWAY AND ST JOHNS CRESCENT.

Works description: TO RENEW 198 METERS OF 4″ CI AND 24 SERVICES.

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW050W115657032-00290

Gunville West, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

12 October — 20 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS PURBECK

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115632764-00738

Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

12 October — 17 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 95 to o/s 106

Works description: INSTALL NEW POLE AT EDGE OF CARRIAGEWAY

Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30002624

St Michaels Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight

12 October — 17 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 63 ST. MICHAELS AVE RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON SUPPLY PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09449384

