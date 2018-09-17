Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 17th September 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle of Wight
18 September — 21 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GODSHILL : Footpath o/s the Chapel. (ML510010) : High Street-Godshill – 10211
Works description: ironwork repairs GODSHILL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019636
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
18 September — 02 October
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: COWES : From No.177 to opposite the Medical Centre : Newport Road-Cowes
Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019555
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
18 September — 21 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 157 FAIRLEE ROAD NEWPORT ISLE O F WIGHT PO30 2EW
Works description: NEWPORT 524681 – REACTIVE REPAIR – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAF1UZ01
A3055 Arthurs Hill, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
17 September — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: From junction of Avenue Road to junction of Wilton Park Road
Works description: Major works – Utility diversion required to make space for a shaft and tunnel scheme. Following diversions an excavation will take place on to an existing low level sewer. The 3no. shaft/ sheeted excavations will act as a drive/ reception pit for an 1800mm dia tunnel construction.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09180531
A3055 Arthurs Hill, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
18 September — 25 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S Oban (No 18)
Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115640535-00085
Avenue Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
17 September — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Junction of Arthurs Hill
Works description: Major works – Utility diversion required to make space for a shaft and tunnel scheme. Following diversions an excavation will take place on to an existing low level sewer. The 3no. shaft/ sheeted excavations will act as a drive/ reception pit for an 1800mm dia tunnel construction.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09356539
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
17 September — 18 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: approx 11m nw from the junction of CASTLE ROAD and CARISBROOKE ROAD on CASTLE ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 547546 – REACTIVE REPAIR – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUPHGNP02
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
17 September — 20 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: OS 82
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115524616-00802
Bembridge House Path, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
17 September — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : Between 3 & 5 (classed as a f/w asset, however neighbouring properties use it for vehicular access) : Bemb
Works description: Block paving works lift and relay block paving 12m x 3m
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018990
Common Wood Lane, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
17 September — 19 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Common Wood Lane from junction with Sandown Road to junction with Hillway Road Bembridge PO35 5PN
Works description: Access existing BT chambers to install new fibre cable.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC7W00ONEA84901101A
Newport Shute, Arreton, Isle of Wight
17 September — 20 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: ARRETON : 300m from Mersey farm lane ml440181 : Newport Shute-Arreton
Works description: c/way pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019616
Priory Drive, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
17 September — 06 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NETTLESTONE : ML340601 – jct of Caws avenue to jct of Gully Road : Priory Drive-Nettlestone
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing NETTLESTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019348
Ratcliffe Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight
17 September — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: 1 RATCLIFFE AVE RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: – int to perm & connect main
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09193500
St Boniface Cliff Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
17 September — 20 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: From Junction of Arthurs Hill to o/s 12a
Works description: Major works – Utility diversion required to make space for a shaft and tunnel scheme. Following diversions an excavation will take place on to an existing low level sewer. The 3no. shaft/ sheeted excavations will act as a drive/ reception pit for an 1800mm dia tunnel construction.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09356505
Underwood Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
17 September — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: PORCHFIELD : rear of London Farm : Underwood Lane-Porchfield
Works description: culvert repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019615
A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
18 September — 02 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: COWES : From No1 to junction Birmingham Road : Mill Hill Road-Cowes
Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019556
A3054 Kite Hill, Wootton, Isle of Wight
17 September — 29 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: WOOTTON: FROM OUTSIDE CULVERDON HOUSE, WEST TO OUTSIDE KITE HILL LODGE (ML 310010): ADJ CULVERDON 30/40
Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x Speed Restriction) WOOTTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019425
A3054 Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
17 September — 29 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT: FROM JUST EAST OF THE JUNCTION OF PARK ROAD TO JUST WEST OF THE JUNCTION OF PALMERS ROAD (ML 310004):
Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x Speed Restriction) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019429
A3054 Quarr Hill, Binstead, Isle of Wight
17 September — 29 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: BINSTEAD : JUST ABOVE WOODSTOCK HOUSE (ML 310017) : ABOVE WOODSTOCK 30/40
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign BINSTEAD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019422
A3055 Stroud Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
17 September — 22 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : From junction with Camp Road and Victoria Road to Afton Road, 244m, ML 640218 : Stroud Road-Freshwater
Works description: Trial Pits/Coring – Carriageway Investigation Works FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019697
A3055 Tennyson Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
17 September — 22 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : From School Green Road to Avenue Road (ML620051) : Tennyson Road-Freshwater
Works description: Trial Pits/Coring – Carriageway Investigation Works FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019698
B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
18 September — 19 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE 141 ON PARK ROAD
Works description: COWES – 572018 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW FRAME AND COVER IN FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW6CATV01
B3395 Bembridge Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
17 September — 29 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SANDOWN : At the mini roundabout junctions with Yaverland Road and Marshcombe Shute : Bembridge Road-Sandown
Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019554
B3399 Brook Road, Brook, Isle of Wight
17 September — 22 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BROOK : ML640393 – Chesgel Cottage : Brook Road-Brook
Works description: Driveway accommodation works and verge fill – Post works BROOK
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019695
B3399 Brook Shute, Brook, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
17 September — 20 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML 630115 At the junction of Brighstone Shute and junction of Brook Village : Brook Shute-Brighstone
Works description: Post works to remove gravel BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019692
Camp Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
17 September — 22 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : From junction with Victoria Road and Stroud Road, 270m west, ML 640217 : Camp Road-Freshwater
Works description: Trial Pits/Coring – Carriageway Investigation Works FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019696
Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
17 September — 20 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: PORCHFIELD : Whitehouse Rd to Locks Green Rd : PORCHFIELD
Works description: Cutting of grips post surfacing and cleaning of existing system PORCHFIELD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019671
Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
17 September — 19 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Hillway Road junction with Peacock Hill Bembridge PO35 5PN
Works description: Access existing BT chambers to install new fibre cable
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC005CC7W00ONEA84901101B
Kingston Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
17 September — 27 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Power Station to S/O 27 Minerva Road on Kingston Road
Works description: To overlay High Voltage electricity cables (HV) and joint and energise as required & undertake interim to permanent reinstatement on trial holes previously undertaken.
Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP705S30001048
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
17 September — 20 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 46 STAPLERS RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT I
Works description: – TEST HOLE # 2
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09396863
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
17 September — 29 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: 35 THE FRIAR, SWANMORE ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – Int to perm & connect main
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09233745
Whitehouse Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
17 September — 20 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : From Forest Rd to Little Whitehouse : Whitehouse Road-Newport
Works description: Minor Drainage #137 – Cutting Grips NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019672
A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
17 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Sideof Anchors on COLWELL ROAD
Works description: FRESHWATER 490683 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE -Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTWD5LA03
A3054 Garfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
17 September — 29 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: RYDE: AT THE JUNCTION OF VICTORIA STREET & GARFIELD ROAD (ML 342629): O/S NO 14 TURN RIGHT
Works description: Replacement of No 1 Sign (1 x Turn Right Ahead) RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019419
A3055 Cross Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
17 September — 15 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 10-11 – My Dentist
Works description: Scaffold Licence – Cross Street, Ryde – 17/09-14/10
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004262
B3326 The Strand, Ryde, Isle of Wight
17 September — 29 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: RYDE : AT THE JUNCTION WITH APPLEY RISE (ML 320068) : J/O EASTHILL RD G/W
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019412
B3331 Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle of Wight
17 September — 29 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: WOOTTON : AT THE JUNCTION WITH KITE HILL (ML 340099) : J/O KITE HILL 30/40
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign WOOTTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019424
B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight
17 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: from the junction of SEAVIEW LANE to approx 21m West on NETTLESTONE HILL
Works description: RYDE 557598 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Overlay – Lay approx 37m of Duct 54/56 in verge/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW0CWTL02
B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
17 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: from to opposite of the junction of NETTLESTONE HILL on SEAVIEW LANE
Works description: RYDE 557598 – Overlay – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 9m of Duct 54/56 in verge/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW0CWTL01
Canoe Lake Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
17 September — 29 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: RYDE: AT THE JUNCTION WITH APPLEY RISE, RIGHT HAND SIDE (ML 340640): OPP THATCHERS END N/E
Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x No Entry) RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019413
Chapel Lane, Arreton, Isle of Wight
17 September — 29 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Chestnut Farm, Bagwich Lane, Godshill
Works description: Section 50 – Chestnut Farm, Bagwich Lane, Godshill
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004182
Circular Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
17 September — 29 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SEAVIEW : AT THE JUNCTION WITH THE HIGH STREET (ML 340505) : OPP STANFIELD HS NLT
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SEAVIEW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019410
Crocker Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
18 September — 02 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 34-39 AND 71-74
Works description: LAY NEW MAINS FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115616987-00463
Denmark Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
17 September — 29 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : Whole length from th junction of St Marys Rd to the junction of Cross St 236m ML140205 : Denmark Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML140205 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019607
Firestone Copse Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
17 September — 29 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: WOOTTON : AT THE JUNCTION WITH KITE HILL (ML 340522) : J/O KITE HILL G/WAY
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign WOOTTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019426
Gate Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
18 September — 21 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: GATE LANE FRESHWATER ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09413730
New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
17 September — 29 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: WOOTTON : AT THE JUNCTION WITH THE HIGH STREET (ML 341312A) : J/O HIGH ST GIVE WAY
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign WOOTTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019428
Orchard Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
18 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: APX 34M NW FROM THE JUNC OF HOOKE HILL and ORCHARD CLOSE on ORCHARD CLOSE, FRESHWATER
Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB07
Parkway, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
18 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S NO.59 PARKWAY FRESHWATER PO40 9 DH
Works description: FRESHWATER 557098 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW0C5VV01
Parkway, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
18 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 63 PARKWAY,FRESHWATER
Works description: FRESHWATER 547442 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUPE6ER01
Regina Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
18 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: JUNCTION OF EDINBURGH ROAD ON REGINA ROAD
Works description: FRESHWATER 440460 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRJ6WNW01
Rogerson Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight
18 September — 02 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : Left handside of Close by house number 9 southwest to house no 7 ML 141171A : Rogerson Close-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 141171A COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019608
St James Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
17 September — 29 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: RYDE : AT THE JUNCTION WITH LIND STREET (ML 341558) : O/S PUBLIC W/C NRT
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019417
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
18 September — 21 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 17 SWANMORE ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – CONNCET WATER MAIN
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09411505
Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
18 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 1 TUTTONS HILL,GURNARD
Works description: COWES 27 – DSLAM 437936 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRGEKRA03
Vinings Gardens, Sandown, Isle of Wight
17 September — 06 October
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: JNC OF VININGS ROAD TO END OF VININGS GARDENS O/S NUMBER 14
Works description: TO RENEW 82M 4″SI AND RENEW WITH 82M 63MM PE/ AND RELAY 15 SERVICES
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW050W115610338-01812
Weeks Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
17 September — 29 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: RYDE : AT THE JUNCTION WITH SWANMORE ROAD (ML 340573) : ADJ FALCON PUB ARROW
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019421
