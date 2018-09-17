Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 17th September 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle of Wight

18 September — 21 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : Footpath o/s the Chapel. (ML510010) : High Street-Godshill – 10211

Works description: ironwork repairs GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019636

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

18 September — 02 October

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: COWES : From No.177 to opposite the Medical Centre : Newport Road-Cowes

Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019555

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

18 September — 21 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 157 FAIRLEE ROAD NEWPORT ISLE O F WIGHT PO30 2EW

Works description: NEWPORT 524681 – REACTIVE REPAIR – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAF1UZ01

A3055 Arthurs Hill, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

17 September — 29 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: From junction of Avenue Road to junction of Wilton Park Road

Works description: Major works – Utility diversion required to make space for a shaft and tunnel scheme. Following diversions an excavation will take place on to an existing low level sewer. The 3no. shaft/ sheeted excavations will act as a drive/ reception pit for an 1800mm dia tunnel construction.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09180531

A3055 Arthurs Hill, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

18 September — 25 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S Oban (No 18)

Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115640535-00085

Avenue Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

17 September — 29 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Junction of Arthurs Hill

Works description: Major works – Utility diversion required to make space for a shaft and tunnel scheme. Following diversions an excavation will take place on to an existing low level sewer. The 3no. shaft/ sheeted excavations will act as a drive/ reception pit for an 1800mm dia tunnel construction.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09356539

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

17 September — 18 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: approx 11m nw from the junction of CASTLE ROAD and CARISBROOKE ROAD on CASTLE ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 547546 – REACTIVE REPAIR – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUPHGNP02

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

17 September — 20 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: OS 82

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115524616-00802

Bembridge House Path, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

17 September — 29 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : Between 3 & 5 (classed as a f/w asset, however neighbouring properties use it for vehicular access) : Bemb

Works description: Block paving works lift and relay block paving 12m x 3m

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018990

Common Wood Lane, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

17 September — 19 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Common Wood Lane from junction with Sandown Road to junction with Hillway Road Bembridge PO35 5PN

Works description: Access existing BT chambers to install new fibre cable.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC7W00ONEA84901101A

Newport Shute, Arreton, Isle of Wight

17 September — 20 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: ARRETON : 300m from Mersey farm lane ml440181 : Newport Shute-Arreton

Works description: c/way pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019616

Priory Drive, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

17 September — 06 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NETTLESTONE : ML340601 – jct of Caws avenue to jct of Gully Road : Priory Drive-Nettlestone

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing NETTLESTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019348

Ratcliffe Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight

17 September — 29 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: 1 RATCLIFFE AVE RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: – int to perm & connect main

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09193500

St Boniface Cliff Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

17 September — 20 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: From Junction of Arthurs Hill to o/s 12a

Works description: Major works – Utility diversion required to make space for a shaft and tunnel scheme. Following diversions an excavation will take place on to an existing low level sewer. The 3no. shaft/ sheeted excavations will act as a drive/ reception pit for an 1800mm dia tunnel construction.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09356505

Underwood Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

17 September — 29 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: PORCHFIELD : rear of London Farm : Underwood Lane-Porchfield

Works description: culvert repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019615

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

18 September — 02 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: COWES : From No1 to junction Birmingham Road : Mill Hill Road-Cowes

Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019556

A3054 Kite Hill, Wootton, Isle of Wight

17 September — 29 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: WOOTTON: FROM OUTSIDE CULVERDON HOUSE, WEST TO OUTSIDE KITE HILL LODGE (ML 310010): ADJ CULVERDON 30/40

Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x Speed Restriction) WOOTTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019425

A3054 Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

17 September — 29 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT: FROM JUST EAST OF THE JUNCTION OF PARK ROAD TO JUST WEST OF THE JUNCTION OF PALMERS ROAD (ML 310004):

Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x Speed Restriction) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019429

A3054 Quarr Hill, Binstead, Isle of Wight

17 September — 29 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: BINSTEAD : JUST ABOVE WOODSTOCK HOUSE (ML 310017) : ABOVE WOODSTOCK 30/40

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign BINSTEAD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019422

A3055 Stroud Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

17 September — 22 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : From junction with Camp Road and Victoria Road to Afton Road, 244m, ML 640218 : Stroud Road-Freshwater

Works description: Trial Pits/Coring – Carriageway Investigation Works FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019697

A3055 Tennyson Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

17 September — 22 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : From School Green Road to Avenue Road (ML620051) : Tennyson Road-Freshwater

Works description: Trial Pits/Coring – Carriageway Investigation Works FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019698

B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

18 September — 19 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OUTSIDE 141 ON PARK ROAD

Works description: COWES – 572018 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW FRAME AND COVER IN FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW6CATV01

B3395 Bembridge Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

17 September — 29 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SANDOWN : At the mini roundabout junctions with Yaverland Road and Marshcombe Shute : Bembridge Road-Sandown

Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019554

B3399 Brook Road, Brook, Isle of Wight

17 September — 22 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BROOK : ML640393 – Chesgel Cottage : Brook Road-Brook

Works description: Driveway accommodation works and verge fill – Post works BROOK

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019695

B3399 Brook Shute, Brook, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

17 September — 20 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML 630115 At the junction of Brighstone Shute and junction of Brook Village : Brook Shute-Brighstone

Works description: Post works to remove gravel BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019692

Camp Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

17 September — 22 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : From junction with Victoria Road and Stroud Road, 270m west, ML 640217 : Camp Road-Freshwater

Works description: Trial Pits/Coring – Carriageway Investigation Works FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019696

Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

17 September — 20 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: PORCHFIELD : Whitehouse Rd to Locks Green Rd : PORCHFIELD

Works description: Cutting of grips post surfacing and cleaning of existing system PORCHFIELD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019671

Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

17 September — 19 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Hillway Road junction with Peacock Hill Bembridge PO35 5PN

Works description: Access existing BT chambers to install new fibre cable

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC005CC7W00ONEA84901101B

Kingston Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

17 September — 27 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S Power Station to S/O 27 Minerva Road on Kingston Road

Works description: To overlay High Voltage electricity cables (HV) and joint and energise as required & undertake interim to permanent reinstatement on trial holes previously undertaken.

Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP705S30001048

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

17 September — 20 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 46 STAPLERS RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT I

Works description: – TEST HOLE # 2

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09396863

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

17 September — 29 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: 35 THE FRIAR, SWANMORE ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – Int to perm & connect main

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09233745

Whitehouse Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

17 September — 20 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : From Forest Rd to Little Whitehouse : Whitehouse Road-Newport

Works description: Minor Drainage #137 – Cutting Grips NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019672

A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

17 September — 20 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Sideof Anchors on COLWELL ROAD

Works description: FRESHWATER 490683 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE -Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTWD5LA03

A3054 Garfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

17 September — 29 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: RYDE: AT THE JUNCTION OF VICTORIA STREET & GARFIELD ROAD (ML 342629): O/S NO 14 TURN RIGHT

Works description: Replacement of No 1 Sign (1 x Turn Right Ahead) RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019419

A3055 Cross Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

17 September — 15 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 10-11 – My Dentist

Works description: Scaffold Licence – Cross Street, Ryde – 17/09-14/10

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004262

B3326 The Strand, Ryde, Isle of Wight

17 September — 29 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: RYDE : AT THE JUNCTION WITH APPLEY RISE (ML 320068) : J/O EASTHILL RD G/W

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019412

B3331 Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle of Wight

17 September — 29 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: WOOTTON : AT THE JUNCTION WITH KITE HILL (ML 340099) : J/O KITE HILL 30/40

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign WOOTTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019424

B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight

17 September — 20 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: from the junction of SEAVIEW LANE to approx 21m West on NETTLESTONE HILL

Works description: RYDE 557598 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Overlay – Lay approx 37m of Duct 54/56 in verge/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW0CWTL02

B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

17 September — 20 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: from to opposite of the junction of NETTLESTONE HILL on SEAVIEW LANE

Works description: RYDE 557598 – Overlay – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 9m of Duct 54/56 in verge/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW0CWTL01

Canoe Lake Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

17 September — 29 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: RYDE: AT THE JUNCTION WITH APPLEY RISE, RIGHT HAND SIDE (ML 340640): OPP THATCHERS END N/E

Works description: Replacement of N° 1 Sign (1 x No Entry) RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019413

Chapel Lane, Arreton, Isle of Wight

17 September — 29 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Chestnut Farm, Bagwich Lane, Godshill

Works description: Section 50 – Chestnut Farm, Bagwich Lane, Godshill

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004182

Circular Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

17 September — 29 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SEAVIEW : AT THE JUNCTION WITH THE HIGH STREET (ML 340505) : OPP STANFIELD HS NLT

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SEAVIEW

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019410

Crocker Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

18 September — 02 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 34-39 AND 71-74

Works description: LAY NEW MAINS FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115616987-00463

Denmark Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

17 September — 29 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : Whole length from th junction of St Marys Rd to the junction of Cross St 236m ML140205 : Denmark Road-Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML140205 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019607

Firestone Copse Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

17 September — 29 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: WOOTTON : AT THE JUNCTION WITH KITE HILL (ML 340522) : J/O KITE HILL G/WAY

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign WOOTTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019426

Gate Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

18 September — 21 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: GATE LANE FRESHWATER ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09413730

New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

17 September — 29 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: WOOTTON : AT THE JUNCTION WITH THE HIGH STREET (ML 341312A) : J/O HIGH ST GIVE WAY

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign WOOTTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019428

Orchard Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

18 September — 20 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: APX 34M NW FROM THE JUNC OF HOOKE HILL and ORCHARD CLOSE on ORCHARD CLOSE, FRESHWATER

Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB07

Parkway, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

18 September — 20 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S NO.59 PARKWAY FRESHWATER PO40 9 DH

Works description: FRESHWATER 557098 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW0C5VV01

Parkway, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

18 September — 20 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 63 PARKWAY,FRESHWATER

Works description: FRESHWATER 547442 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUPE6ER01

Regina Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

18 September — 20 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: JUNCTION OF EDINBURGH ROAD ON REGINA ROAD

Works description: FRESHWATER 440460 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRJ6WNW01

Rogerson Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight

18 September — 02 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : Left handside of Close by house number 9 southwest to house no 7 ML 141171A : Rogerson Close-Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 141171A COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019608

St James Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

17 September — 29 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: RYDE : AT THE JUNCTION WITH LIND STREET (ML 341558) : O/S PUBLIC W/C NRT

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019417

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

18 September — 21 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 17 SWANMORE ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – CONNCET WATER MAIN

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09411505

Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

18 September — 20 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 1 TUTTONS HILL,GURNARD

Works description: COWES 27 – DSLAM 437936 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRGEKRA03

Vinings Gardens, Sandown, Isle of Wight

17 September — 06 October

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: JNC OF VININGS ROAD TO END OF VININGS GARDENS O/S NUMBER 14

Works description: TO RENEW 82M 4″SI AND RENEW WITH 82M 63MM PE/ AND RELAY 15 SERVICES

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW050W115610338-01812

Weeks Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

17 September — 29 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: RYDE : AT THE JUNCTION WITH SWANMORE ROAD (ML 340573) : ADJ FALCON PUB ARROW

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019421