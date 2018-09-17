The financial and physical cost of cancer treatment off the Isle of Wight (Updated)

Discussion about cross-Solent travel has hit the headlines over the past few weeks.

Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely has called for a public service obligation, while the council has announced a discount for low income families. For most Island residents Red Funnel, Hovertravel and Wightlink are a fact of everyday life, whether commuting or travelling to the mainland to visit family.

Mainland medical treatment

But what about those whose lives depend on the cross-Solent operators?

Under new hospital reforms, 11 per cent of services are set to be transferred to mainland hospitals, although the NHS Trust has said this won’t see more patients travelling for appointments. But for those with cancer, and other long term illnesses, travelling to the mainland is nothing new.

Jill’s story

Jill Longstaffe (pictured) is 78 and lives in Yarmouth. She is about to begin her second round of radiotherapy which will mean she has to make regular visits to Southampton General.

During her previous round of treatment, she stayed in a charity-funded hotel in Southampton, although this still cost her £136 a week in taxi fares — not including other expenses, such as meals for her daughter who travelled with her.

On the journey

Today (Monday) she is attending Southampton for a 30-minute radiotherapy consultation. I will be taking the journey with her, so I can see in person the cost of these long trips — both financial and physical.

