Man charged and three others arrested following Cowes stabbing

One man charged and three other people arrested following serious assault in Cowes.

Officers investigating a serious assault which took place in Cowes in the early hours of Tuesday 24 July have charged one man and arrested three others.

At around half past midnight, police received a report that an 18-year-old man had suffered two stab wounds to the back in the area around Love Lane and Windmill Close.

The man, from Cowes, was taken to St Mary’s Hospital for treatment where his injuries have been described as not life-threatening. He remains in hospital at this time.

A 23 year-old man from Newport has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been remanded to appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates Court on Friday 27 July..

As part of our enquiries three other people were arrested:

A 23 year-old man from Carisbrooke has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and has been released from custody without charge, but remains under investigation.

A 23 year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of cannabis. He has been released from custody without charge, but remains under investigation.

A 23 year-old man of no fixed address has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been released from custody without charge, but remains under investigation.

