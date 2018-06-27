Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 27th June 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

B3330 Alexandra Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

27 June — 06 July

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: OS 24

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115360912-00045

B3401 Main Road, Wellow, Isle of Wight

27 June — 14 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WELLOW: From 430m West of Station Road to 1060m West of Station Road (ML 630153): Main Road-Wellow

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:R/H3 Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) WELLOW

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018925

B3401 Wellow Road, Wellow, Isle of Wight

27 June — 14 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WELLOW: From Station Road 430m West (ML 630154): Wellow Road-Wellow

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:R/H3 Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3 Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) WELLOW

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018926

Carters Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

27 June — 30 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : On the Upton Cross bound side of the carriageway just before Ravens Oaks ML320230 : Carters Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018981

B3323 Bowcombe Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

27 June — 30 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CARISBROOKE : Op the bays : Bowcombe Road-Carisbrooke – 12329

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018973

B3399 Chale Street, Chale, Isle of Wight

27 June — 30 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CHALE : On the Blackgang bound side of the carriageway next to the 2 warning signs ML530086 : Chale Street-Chale – 110

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018971

B3399 Chale Street, Chale, Isle of Wight

27 June — 30 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CHALE : Opposite Upover : Chale Street-Chale – 11052

Works description: ironwork repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018970

Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

28 June — 03 July

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: O/S 98 PALLANCE RD COWES ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09242523

Salterns Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

27 June — 29 June

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: SALTERNS ROAD/DUVER ROAD SEAVIEW ISLE OF WIGHT I

Works description: to survey the M/H covers in the road

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09264939

B3323 Clatterford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

28 June — 07 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 22

Works description: RELAY SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115409218-00387

B3399 Main Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

27 June — 30 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S RUSHCROFT MAIN RD BRIGHSTONE NEWPORT ISLE OF WHIGHT

Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F.C IN C.W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09241738

Bullen Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

28 June — 03 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: BEECH HAVEN BULLEN RD RYDE ISLE OF WIG

Works description: TEST HOLE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09256188

Chestnut Grove, Ryde, Isle of Wight

28 June — 30 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/s 1 Chestnut Grove

Works description: RYDE 384213 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ3AGRD01

Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

28 June — 03 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s cuckmere on CLIFF ROAD

Works description: FRESHWATER 517093 – To build new joint box in verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUCGFPE01

Daniel Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

28 June — 03 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 39 DANIEL ST RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09257033

Gladices Lane, Chale, Isle of Wight

27 June — 30 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: CHALE : Gladices lane, Chale. (ML N/A CLASS 4B) : Gladices Lane-Chale

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018944

Grenville Drive, Ryde, Isle of Wight

27 June — 30 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: From the junction with Upton Road to side of 53 Upton Road on Grenville Drive

Works description: RYDE 11 – DSLAM 502156 – To build a new joint box and lay approx 1m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab in fw to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU5WEMJ02

Grove Close, Newport, Isle of Wight

27 June — 30 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 9 GROVE CL NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: LEAK ON WATER SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09256824

Hill Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

27 June — 04 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s no.5

Works description: Skip Licence – Hill Street, Sandown – 27/06-03/07

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004093

Lugley Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

27 June — 04 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 46/48 Lugley St

Works description: Scaffold licence- 27/06-03/07

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004088

Pippins Close, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

27 June — 30 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 BUDDLEMEAD, PIPPINS CLOSE, BRIGHSTONE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09254732

Pitt Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

28 June — 07 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 2

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115409515-01298

Solent View Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

27 June — 06 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS WATCH HOUSE, OLD SEAVIEW LANE

Works description: DISCONNECT SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115408709-01530

Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

27 June — 30 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: At the junction with Grenville Drive on Upton Road

Works description: RYDE 11 – DSLAM 502156 – Overlay – Lay approx 1m of Duct 54/56 in fw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU5WEMJ01

West Avenue, Lake, Isle of Wight

27 June — 30 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 8 WEST AVE SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09256127

