Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 27th June 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
B3330 Alexandra Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
27 June — 06 July
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OS 24
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115360912-00045
B3401 Main Road, Wellow, Isle of Wight
27 June — 14 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WELLOW: From 430m West of Station Road to 1060m West of Station Road (ML 630153): Main Road-Wellow
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:R/H3 Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) WELLOW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018925
B3401 Wellow Road, Wellow, Isle of Wight
27 June — 14 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WELLOW: From Station Road 430m West (ML 630154): Wellow Road-Wellow
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:R/H3 Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3 Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) WELLOW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018926
Carters Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
27 June — 30 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : On the Upton Cross bound side of the carriageway just before Ravens Oaks ML320230 : Carters Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018981
B3323 Bowcombe Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
27 June — 30 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CARISBROOKE : Op the bays : Bowcombe Road-Carisbrooke – 12329
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018973
B3399 Chale Street, Chale, Isle of Wight
27 June — 30 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CHALE : On the Blackgang bound side of the carriageway next to the 2 warning signs ML530086 : Chale Street-Chale – 110
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018971
B3399 Chale Street, Chale, Isle of Wight
27 June — 30 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CHALE : Opposite Upover : Chale Street-Chale – 11052
Works description: ironwork repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018970
Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
28 June — 03 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: O/S 98 PALLANCE RD COWES ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09242523
Salterns Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
27 June — 29 June
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: SALTERNS ROAD/DUVER ROAD SEAVIEW ISLE OF WIGHT I
Works description: to survey the M/H covers in the road
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09264939
B3323 Clatterford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
28 June — 07 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 22
Works description: RELAY SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115409218-00387
B3399 Main Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
27 June — 30 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S RUSHCROFT MAIN RD BRIGHSTONE NEWPORT ISLE OF WHIGHT
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F.C IN C.W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09241738
Bullen Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
28 June — 03 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: BEECH HAVEN BULLEN RD RYDE ISLE OF WIG
Works description: TEST HOLE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09256188
Chestnut Grove, Ryde, Isle of Wight
28 June — 30 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/s 1 Chestnut Grove
Works description: RYDE 384213 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ3AGRD01
Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
28 June — 03 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s cuckmere on CLIFF ROAD
Works description: FRESHWATER 517093 – To build new joint box in verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUCGFPE01
Daniel Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
28 June — 03 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 39 DANIEL ST RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09257033
Gladices Lane, Chale, Isle of Wight
27 June — 30 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: CHALE : Gladices lane, Chale. (ML N/A CLASS 4B) : Gladices Lane-Chale
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018944
Grenville Drive, Ryde, Isle of Wight
27 June — 30 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: From the junction with Upton Road to side of 53 Upton Road on Grenville Drive
Works description: RYDE 11 – DSLAM 502156 – To build a new joint box and lay approx 1m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab in fw to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU5WEMJ02
Grove Close, Newport, Isle of Wight
27 June — 30 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 9 GROVE CL NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: LEAK ON WATER SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09256824
Hill Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
27 June — 04 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s no.5
Works description: Skip Licence – Hill Street, Sandown – 27/06-03/07
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004093
Lugley Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
27 June — 04 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 46/48 Lugley St
Works description: Scaffold licence- 27/06-03/07
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004088
Pippins Close, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
27 June — 30 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 BUDDLEMEAD, PIPPINS CLOSE, BRIGHSTONE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09254732
Pitt Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
28 June — 07 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 2
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115409515-01298
Solent View Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
27 June — 06 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS WATCH HOUSE, OLD SEAVIEW LANE
Works description: DISCONNECT SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115408709-01530
Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
27 June — 30 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: At the junction with Grenville Drive on Upton Road
Works description: RYDE 11 – DSLAM 502156 – Overlay – Lay approx 1m of Duct 54/56 in fw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU5WEMJ01
West Avenue, Lake, Isle of Wight
27 June — 30 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 8 WEST AVE SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09256127
Wednesday, 27th June, 2018 6:57am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2l3e
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓