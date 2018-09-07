Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3056 Arreton Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight
07 September — 11 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: approx 136m NE from the entrance of power station on ARRETON ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 561320 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW176PU01
A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
07 September — 12 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 16 WEST STREET, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Interim to perm reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09378600
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
07 September — 11 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Side of 24d on HIGH STREET
Works description: NEWPORT 442511 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRKEMAD01
Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
07 September — 12 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: TOTLAND : ML640348 : Cliff Road-Totland
Works description: Verge fill outside Pine Haven, Hill Crest. 6mm asphalt outside Warren End and The Mount. Expose gully grate outside the mount TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019500
Fairfield Way, Totland, Isle of Wight
07 September — 12 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP: 1 FAIRFIELD WAY, TOTLAND, IOW.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTIONS
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09392123
Gordon Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
07 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 5
Works description: Skip Licence 07/09/18 to 13/09/18
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004210
South Bank Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
07 September — 12 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES : Whole path from South Bank Link to York Avenue – MLF10465 : South Bank Road-East Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML F10204 EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019634
Westmill Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 September — 11 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 17 WESTMILL ROAD, NEWPORT, PO30 5RG
Works description: NEWPORT 459606 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MR1WBAUSEIBT21PDR01
