Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3056 Arreton Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight

07 September — 11 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: approx 136m NE from the entrance of power station on ARRETON ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 561320 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBW176PU01

A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

07 September — 12 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 16 WEST STREET, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Interim to perm reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09378600

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

07 September — 11 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Side of 24d on HIGH STREET

Works description: NEWPORT 442511 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRKEMAD01

Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

07 September — 12 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: TOTLAND : ML640348 : Cliff Road-Totland

Works description: Verge fill outside Pine Haven, Hill Crest. 6mm asphalt outside Warren End and The Mount. Expose gully grate outside the mount TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019500

Fairfield Way, Totland, Isle of Wight

07 September — 12 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP: 1 FAIRFIELD WAY, TOTLAND, IOW.

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTIONS

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09392123

Gordon Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

07 September — 14 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 5

Works description: Skip Licence 07/09/18 to 13/09/18

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004210

South Bank Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

07 September — 12 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES : Whole path from South Bank Link to York Avenue – MLF10465 : South Bank Road-East Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML F10204 EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019634

Westmill Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 September — 11 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 17 WESTMILL ROAD, NEWPORT, PO30 5RG

Works description: NEWPORT 459606 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MR1WBAUSEIBT21PDR01

