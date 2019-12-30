Isle of Wight rubbish collection days are changing this week

Don’t get mixed up over when your rubbish will be collected this week. OnTheWight has the changes right here

Waste collection operator

Don’t forget that your rubbish collection this week may be collected on a different day due to the bank holiday.

Check the revised timetable for this week below.

Usually collectedNew date
Mon 30thUnchanged
Tues 31stUnchanged
Wed 1st JanThurs 2nd
Thurs 2nd Fri 3rd
Fri 3rdSat 4th

Make sure you recycle
Many households generate extra waste over Christmas including things like cardboard and cards, tins, glass bottles and clothing. Most can easily be recycled and do not need to end up in the general waste bin or gull sack. See the full A-Z list on the iWight Website.

Natasha Dix, the Isle of Wight Council’s waste and environment manager said:

“The Christmas period can mean more waste – but like the rest of the year we can still recycle most of it if we all put it in the right bins.

You might not be sure where to put some of the seasonal things – maybe wrapping paper or bubble wrap – so check the council website for the definitive list.

“Get your waste sorted and we can maintain the Island’s position as one of the leading counties for recycling across England – even at Christmas.”

Wrapping paper
Bubble wrap goes in the black bin or sack. Wrapping paper – if it is made of paper and not plastic – goes in the paper/card insert or sack.

“If you scrunch wrapping paper and it stays scrunched, recycle it. If it pings back out and goes smooth, it goes in the black bag.

“Check the labels before you buy and most will say whether your wrapping paper can be recycled, so if you’re buying it now, keep an eye out for the more recyclable types.”

Image: © Recyling Waste World

Monday, 30th December, 2019 7:54am

By

