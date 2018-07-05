Isle of Wight sailor with quadriplegic cerebral palsy to sail in Round The Island Race

Natasha Lambert BEM, a multi award winning adventurer with quadriplegic cerebral palsy, will be taking on the World’s best sailors this weekend and proving that disability is no barrier on the water as she competes in the 50 mile Round The Island Race.

This will be Natasha’s second lap of the Island, having first sailed round the Isle of Wight aged just 14. This time though she will be racing against thousands of boats and over ten thousand other sailors.

Natasha’s boat, Missisle, is a mini transat that has been specially adapted to enable her to control both the sails and steering by simply sipping and puffing through a single straw.

Natasha is also raising money for her charity; The Missisle School of Sip Puff Sailing.

This charity gives other people with disability the opportunity to experience the freedom of sailing.

