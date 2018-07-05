Isle of Wight sailor with quadriplegic cerebral palsy to sail in Round The Island Race

This will be Natasha’s second lap of the Island, having first sailed round the Isle of Wight aged just 14. This time though she will be racing against over a 1,000 boats and over 10,000 sailors.

natasha lambert sailing near the needles

Natasha Lambert BEM, a multi award winning adventurer with quadriplegic cerebral palsy, will be taking on the World’s best sailors this weekend and proving that disability is no barrier on the water as she competes in the 50 mile Round The Island Race.

Natasha’s boat, Missisle, is a mini transat that has been specially adapted to enable her to control both the sails and steering by simply sipping and puffing through a single straw.

Show your support
Natasha is also raising money for her charity; The Missisle School of Sip Puff Sailing.

This charity gives other people with disability the opportunity to experience the freedom of sailing.

Donations can be made online.

Follow her adventures
You can follow Natasha throughout the race via the live tracker on the race website and from her Facebook Page.

Follow Natasha on her adventures:

Website: www.missisle.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/missisle.iow
Twitter: twitter.com/miss_isle

News shared with us by Alasdair Boden. Ed

Thursday, 5th July, 2018 7:42am

By

