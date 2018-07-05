Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 5th July 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
06 July — 10 July
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S HEALTH CENTRE ON HIGH STREET
Works description: NEWPORT 440761 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRJFVJG01
Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
06 July — 11 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NITON : Newport road, Niton. Approx 200m past Southford lane, heading towards Niton. (ML530099) : Newport Road-Niton
Works description: c/way patching repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019042
Pump Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
06 July — 11 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CALBOURNE : From gate for Approx 20m MLN/A CLASS 4B : Pump Lane-Calbourne
Works description: c/way pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019046
Arthur Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
05 July — 10 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 32 ARTHUR ST RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09275849
B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
05 July — 07 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp the junc of SOUTH ROAD and ARCTIC ROAD on ARCTIC ROAD
Works description: COWES – 491582 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU070TE01
B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight
06 July — 13 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s no.65
Works description: Skip Licence- Medina Avenue, Newport – 06/07-12/07
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004113
Baring Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
05 July — 19 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES: From junction with Woodvale Road to Crossfield Avenue, 230m, ML 130097: Baring Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing ML130097 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018974
Barry Way, Newport, Isle of Wight
06 July — 20 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE 1 TO 7
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30002172
Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight
06 July — 11 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH STAPLERS ROAD TO OUTSIDE No.157, BOTH FOOTWAYS
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE INSTALLATION OF FIBRE BROADBAND.
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-19
Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
06 July — 11 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 18 GREEN LANE, SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT .
Works description: Remedail reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08060425
Greenwood Walk, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 July — 10 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH MAYFIELD DRIVE TO THE JCN WITH BELLECROFT DRIVE
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE INSTALLATION OF A NEW FIBRE BROADBAND NETWORK
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-21
Greenwood Walk, Newport, Isle of Wight
06 July — 11 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM No.23 GREENWOOD WALK TO THE JCN WITH MAYFIELD DRIVE
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE INSTALLATION OF A NEW FIBRE BROADBAND NETWORK
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-20
Home Meade, Newport, Isle of Wight
06 July — 11 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 4 HOME MEADE , NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Remedail reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09042152
Monks Brook, Newport, Isle of Wight
06 July — 10 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ST CROSS BUSINESS PARK,MONKS BROOK JUNCTION OF 100 JUN DODNOR LANE NE WPORT PO30 5WB
Works description: NEWPORT 507748 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU84PKP01
Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight
05 July — 07 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ,29,NEWNHAM ROAD, RYDE PO33 3TE
Works description: RYDE 522210 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUD9ALW01
Thursday, 5th July, 2018
By Sally Perry
