Isle of Wight school confirm another case of Coronavirus – now a member of staff (updated)

A member of staff at Christ the King College has been confirmed as having Coronavirus (Covid-19).

A letter (seen by News OnTheWight) was emailed to some parents of children at the school on Monday evening (6.30pm) explaining that their child was identified as coming into contact with the “affected member of staff”.

Self isolation for the pupil

They recommend the child remains at home self isolating until Tuesday 6th October, but say that others members of the household can continue normal activities provided their child does not develop Covid-19 symptoms.

The letter provides a link to Government Website and sets out what parents need to do if their child develops symptoms.

But which one?

However, one parent with two children at the school who received the letter was left confused for sometime as to which child of theirs came into contact with the affected member of staff.

The situation was resolved later in the evening.

Second case

This is the second confirmed case at the school – the first announced last week which resulted in the entire Year 9 group having to self-isolate.

