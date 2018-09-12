Isle of Wight Scrutiny Committee ‘whole-heartedly’ support traffic restrictions

Proposals to introduce six new parking zones annually across the Isle of Wight were supported by scrutiny councillors last night (Tuesday).

Councillors debated the new scheme, that looks set to be approved by the Isle of Wight Council cabinet on Thursday.

Residents across the Island could soon be able to apply for permit-only parking zones on their streets, provided they meet certain criteria.

Recommendations to Cabinet

Three recommendations were put forward by the committee for consideration.

The first — that bays were not marked out in the street — was supported unanimously.

The second recommendation, put forward by Cllr Lora Peacey-Wilcox, was to make it clear to residents the new parking zones would not guarantee a space outside their home, or even in their street.

This was approved with seven votes, with Cllrs Geoff Brodie and John Kilpatrick abstaining.

Peacey-Wilcox: “Just be careful what you wish for”

Ward councillor for Cowes Medina, Cllr Peacey-Wilcox said:

“I have residents still driving around at 8pm at night trying to find a space, who have to be up at 7am to move their cars before the restrictions. “Just be careful what you wish for.”

Scrutiny ‘whole-heartedly’ support traffic restrictions

The final recommendation was that scrutiny councillors support the traffic restrictions ‘whole-heartedly’.

This was approved by seven votes, with Cllrs Peacey-Wilcox and Cllr Debbie Andre abstaining from the vote.

Ward councillor for Newport East, Geoff Brodie, said:

“Scrutiny committee needs to support this, particularly as the policy is so desperately needed.”

The policy will go before cabinet tomorrow (Thursday).

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: ashleycoates under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.