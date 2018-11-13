Isle of Wight secondary school looks to reduce pupil intake

An Isle of Wight secondary school is set to reduce its pupil intake.

Cowes Enterprise College is looking to reduce its pupil admission number (PAN) in Year 7 from 270 to 210.

A consultation period ran for six weeks between 1st October 1 and 12th November, and parents were asked for their views and concerns about the proposed changes.

Surplus secondary school places

The school ranked best on the Island this year for GCSE results.

The school said the reason for the reduction was the number of surplus secondary school places on the Isle of Wight.

Data shows the total number of children each year fluctuates between 1,294 and 1,355.

No change for current pupils

However, there are currently 1,555 secondary places available on the Island. Even with the Cowes PAN reduction, there will be an excess of 140 places a year on the Isle of Wight.

For children who already have a place at the school in other year groups, there will be no change.

All other admissions criteria for the school with remain the same.

Principal: Stability for long-term planning

A letter from principal Rachel Kitley, issued on the school’s Website, said:

“Reducing the PAN at Cowes Enterprise College will assist the academy in providing stability in its long-term planning and allow Cowes Enterprise College to continue to secure high quality educational outcomes for the students currently on roll, while continuing to provide an appropriate number of places for future pupil numbers in line with demand.”

The governing board will meet to consider responses and submit a final policy to the Ormiston Academies Trust board of trustees for approval.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: gaetanlee under CC BY 2.0

