Isle of Wight students head to Young Enterprise regional finals

Victoria shares this latest news on behalf of Young Enterprise. Ed

Students from Christ The King College have been crowned Best Overall Company at the Young Enterprise Isle of Wight Showcase Area Final.

The final, held at Quay Arts Centre on 22nd March celebrated students who have set up and run a company over the academic year as part of the HSBC supported Young Enterprise Company Programme. Students have made all the decisions about their business, from deciding the company name and product, to creating a business plan, managing their finances and selling their products.

Three teams from schools and colleges on the Isle of Wight competed for prizes across many categories.

The winning team (PEAK from Christ the King College) will go on to represent the Island at the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Final at the Ordnance Survey HQ near Southampton on 25th April.

Slang translation textbook

The winning team, PEAK, created an innovative slang translation textbook for EFL students.

The team said that they were “thrilled to have won and to be going to the county finals!”

The companies were judged by:

Kim Reed, People Development Director – West Bay Club

Jamie Busby, Partner – Hose Rhodes and Dickson

Hannah Lisseter, Associate Solicitor – Glanvilles Damant

Sue Edwards, Owner – Doris Pinks

Teams from St Catherine’s School and Ryde school also won awards for Best Company Report, Best Presentation and Best Trade Stand.

Praise from judges

Bracey Parish, Regional Manager of Young Enterprise in the South East, said:

“I would like to congratulate the students all the students involved. It’s the ultimate measure of many months of hard work, representing their creativity, resilience and business acumen – I wish the top team the best of luck for the next round and beyond.”

Reuben Loake, long term YE volunteer said:

“It was a really inspiring night – the enthusiasm and dedication of all the teams was infectious. They are truly amazing young people and will have demonstrated to the judges just what a small group of teenagers can achieve. Good luck to the two teams for the County Finals, I will be there cheering them on! It is a privilege to be involved with YE.”

The student companies competing in the Isle of Wight Area Showcase Final were:

Peak – Christ The King

SlumberJacks – St Catherines

WightWood – Ryde School

Image: © Timi Eross