Isle of Wight support service for LGBTQ+ young people to close through lack of funding

An LGBTQ+ youth service on the Isle of Wight is set to close, after it was unable to secure the funding it needed to stay open.

Breakout Youth, a community support service for young LGBTQ+ people run by staff and volunteers, will shut at the end of March when its national and local grant funding streams come to an end.

No funding from IWC and NHS

Previously, it has secured funding from the Isle of Wight Council and the Isle of Wight NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), but neither were able to provide more money going forward.

Isle of Wight councillor and member of the LGBTQ+ community, Karl Love said the group had approached him for help.

He said:

“I find it completely unacceptable and astonishing that an organisation that has provided important services to some of our most vulnerable young people can be left hanging in the air by the Isle of Wight Council. “The situation has become critical and therefore the organisation has had little choice but to reluctantly issue notice of its intended closure.”

CCG MD: “Use the money we have available in the right way”

Isle of Wight CCG managing director Alison Smith said national funding for No Limits, the charity that runs Breakout Youth, would run out in March.

She said:

“While funding from this source may no longer be available, we are, as part of our mental health blueprint, working with the Isle of Wight Council and Isle of Wight NHS Trust to look at how we can enhance and improve the mental health services and support provided on the Island to all age groups, including children and young people. “Clearly, a significant consideration for us is to ensure children and young people are kept safe and that we use the money we have available in the right way, working with the most appropriate organisations, to improve mental health services for children and young people across the Island.”

A CCG spokesperson said:

“The CCG recognises the valuable work undertaken by Breakout Youth and is working with the provider to stabilise this support for those who are both using the service and those who will be referred, whilst looking for a longer term solution.”

£36,000 over four years from IWC

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight Council said:

“The council recognises the important work Breakout Youth has delivered to young people across the Island and has provided around £36,000 of funding to support their programmes and activities over the last four years. “However, we have worked with voluntary sector partners to help them to understand that grants were coming to end in 2019. “The council provided further funding in 2019-20 to support their ongoing work while alternative funding streams were sought by the organisation. “Unfortunately, Breakout Youth has not been successful in finding alternative funding, but the council cannot continue with its transitional funding arrangements on an ongoing basis.”

Love: Provides “safe space, vital emotional and mental health support services”

Cllr Love said more needed to be done to support LGBTQ+ young people who could not afford to travel to other No Limits projects on the mainland.

He said:

“Our Island has moved positively forwards into a new decade of LGBTQ+ inclusion and are more open and aware as we can see from the togetherness of Isle of Wight Pride events. “However, after the banners and bunting are packed away there are other needs which require qualified services and support to reach out to those most at risk or living in fear. “Breakout youth provides that safe space, vital emotional and mental health support services — importantly, it’s for those who live with questions or concerns and is a real lifeline that helps keep people safe. “It seems that while the Island gingerly takes steps forward through the Pride events, the wrap-around support services become the victims of austerity and while our Island council announces investments, it is at the cost of local community service needs.”

