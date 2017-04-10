Tim Isard from Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra the shares details of their upcoming event. Ed

The Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra will be giving their penultimate concert of the season on May 20th 2017 at the Medina Theatre starting at 7.15pm.

The concert will open with Danzon 2 by Marquez. Although the title might not be familiar the music has been made famous by Gustavo Dudamel and his Simon Bolivar Orchestra. The piece is based on Latin American rhythms and tunes and will certainly get your feet tapping, if not out of seats and dancing!

The wonderful Miriam Nerval

The Orchestra will then be joined by their soloist for the evening, young recorder player Miriam Nerval. Although now based in London, Miriam originally comes from the Isle of Wight and is a product of the County Music Centre.

Miriam will perform two concerti the first by Vivaldi and the second a more modern work by David Bedford. The Bedford concerto calls for 5 different types of recorder and on occasions the soloist is called on to play two recorders at the same time!

The Orchestra are pleased to announce that some of David Bedford’s family will be attending the concert.

Shostakovich’s 10th Symphony

After the interval, the Orchestra will perform one work, the monumental 10th Symphony by Shostakovich.

This will be a special night of wonderful music and the chance to celebrate home grown talent.

Most well-attended season

This season has been one of the most well attended for many years with the three concerts held so far all selling out.

With less than 130 tickets left for this concert it looks as if this will sell out as well so you are advised to get your tickets soon to avoid disappointment.

Book now through the Medina Theatre Website.