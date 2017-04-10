Isle of Wight Pay and Display machines using new £1 coins limited … to say the least

Island Roads will be updating the Pay & Display ticket machines over the next two months, but when the new £1 coin was launched, just one could take them.

new pound coin

We still haven’t seen one ourselves, but now the new 12-sided £1 coin is in general circulation you might be wondering whether it will work in the Isle of Wight’s Pay and Display ticket machines.

On the date of release of the new ‘harder to counterfeit’ coin (released on 28th March 2017), just one Pay and Display machine had been converted to take the new £1 coin.

If you happen to the parking at the Moa Place, Freshwater car park and only have the new coins, you’ll be safe.

The remainder of Pay and Display ticket machines across the Island will be converted by Island Roads during April and May 2017.

Old coins
The old £1 coins will no longer be legal tender after 15th October 2017, so if you have a stash of them in your money box . From this date shops will no longer accept these coins, but you will still be able to take them to your bank. We would encourage you to use your coins or return them to your bank before 15th October.

Image: bearpark under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 10th April, 2017 3:16pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fc6

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Print Friendly

1 Comment

  1. Darcy


    10.Apr.2017 3:29pm

    Perhaps IR should talk to our beloved Wightlink. The Ryde Pier machine takes both.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

