Isle of Wight Pay and Display machines using new £1 coins limited … to say the least

We still haven’t seen one ourselves, but now the new 12-sided £1 coin is in general circulation you might be wondering whether it will work in the Isle of Wight’s Pay and Display ticket machines.

On the date of release of the new ‘harder to counterfeit’ coin (released on 28th March 2017), just one Pay and Display machine had been converted to take the new £1 coin.

If you happen to the parking at the Moa Place, Freshwater car park and only have the new coins, you’ll be safe.

The remainder of Pay and Display ticket machines across the Island will be converted by Island Roads during April and May 2017.

Old coins

The old £1 coins will no longer be legal tender after 15th October 2017, so if you have a stash of them in your money box . From this date shops will no longer accept these coins, but you will still be able to take them to your bank. We would encourage you to use your coins or return them to your bank before 15th October.

