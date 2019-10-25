Isle of Wight teenage girls encouraged to take part in cyber security competition

In a drive to get more girls interested in a career in cyber security, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is holding a competition – for the fourth year in a row – for girls aged 12-13.

The competition – named ‘CyberFirst Girls’ provides a fun but challenging environment to inspire the next generation of young women to consider a career in cyber security.

Seely: Opportunity to gain insight into world of cyber security

MP Bob Seely, who is keen to promote the competition, said:

“Getting young people involved in cyber security is really important. “Last year 3,389 teams entered from 841 schools across the United Kingdom. It would be great to get our young Islanders involved in this and give them an opportunity to gain some insight into the world of cyber security.”

Register to take part

Registration for the competition opens on Monday 2nd December. The free to enter competition is a team event, with each team made up of four female students from Year 8. No prior knowledge of cyber security is required.

The highest scoring teams then go through to the semi-finals, taking place on 8 February 2020 in locations across the UK, and a grand final event on 15-16 March 2020, where they’ll compete in a simulated real-world cyber incident.

At the same time though, they’ll also find incredible experiences at each event, attending exciting venues, meeting senior public figures, hearing from senior female leaders in tech, and finding out what their future in this field could look like.

More details can be found on the CyberFirst Girls Competition Website.

News shared by the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely. Ed