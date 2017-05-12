Islanders take action to get others to register to vote

A group of residents on the Isle of Wight who are engaged with local politics have offered to do what they can to help ensure as many Islanders are registered to vote in the 2017 general election.

Many have volunteered their time to take part in voter registration drives over the next few weeks. Some have offered to simply try and register at least one person they know who isn’t already registered to vote, whilst others are keen to get as many people registered as possible.

Council tax doesn’t = registered

We heard recently that some people believe if you pay council tax, that you are automatically able to vote. That’s not the case, but getting registered is quick and simple.

All you need is your national insurance number and a few minutes to complete the online form. Do it before 22nd May and you’ll be eligible to vote in the 8th June election.

We’ll be adding details of all the sessions to our event listings site over the next couple of days, but in the meantime here’s what’s happening over the weekend.

Newport

Leo Harverson (who has been pivotal in gathering momentum for the initiative) is going to be in St James’ Square, Newport for most of tomorrow (Saturday) encouraging and helping residents register to vote.

Meanwhile, over at Newport Quay, Kate Concannon will be talking to those visiting Riverfest and helping them register.

Cowes

The Isle of Wight Labour party will be holding a voter registration drive and street stall on Cowes High Street (outside Day Lewis Pharmacy) from 11am.

Ryde

On Sunday (time tbc) Charity Garnett wll be on Ryde seafront at the carboot sale hoping to encourage non-registered residents to register.

And there’s more to come

We’ll update this article over the weekend with links to other voter registration events taking place over the couple of coming weeks (including Isle of Wight College, Isobel Cafe, Foodbank, POA Downside Community Centre, Women’s Centre and Aspire).

Image: readingnewsimages under CC BY 2.0