The rollout of Universal Credit on the Isle of Wight has been pushed back to September and October 2018.

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, shared a release earlier today (Tuesday) advising residents who claim benefit to “ensure they know their rights and that help is available to ease the transition period”.

The roll-out dates given were May and June 2018 – but new dates have now been revealed.

For those attending Newport Job Centre Plus, the new date for transition to Universal Credit is September 2018 and for those with Ryde Job Centre Plus, the new date is October 2018.

A “disaster waiting to happen”

In response to Bob’s earlier release, OnTheWight reader, Tom Evans said on the OnTheWight Facebook Page,

“Citizens Advice has called Universal Credit ‘catastrophic’ and a ‘disaster waiting to happen’. You can’t both endorse them, and accuse them of scaremongering.”

“Hardworking families suffer”

Colleen Brannon said,

“Scare mongering, Bob? Are Shelter scare mongering? Are the Citizens Advice? Were the Trussell Trust scaremongering in their report ‘Early Warnings: Universal Credit and Foodbanks? Are The Children’s Society scaremongering? Are Disability Rights UK, scaremongering? “All of these legitimate, informed and independent organisations (and more) have provided reports testifying to the real human suffering the mismanagement of these reforms and CUTS to support are causing. “It’s not the just the Newspapers, or The Labour Party that are saying this, Bob Seely MP. It’s the organisations left picking up the pieces that are telling you, too. “The budget improvements are welcome, but stop a long way short of a genuine commitment to fix the problems. Meanwhile, hardworking families suffer.”

“You couldn’t make this up”

Amanda Tickle said via Facebook,

“Ironic that he talks about ‘people fulfilling their potential’ when the Tory council and his government are cutting support for children and Young people with special educational needs on the Isle of Wight, meaning they won’t be able to ‘fulfill their potential’ and more than likely end up on universal credit! “You couldn’t make this up!”

Vicious circle for those with mental health issues

Isle of Wight Green Party leader, Vix Lowthion, said,

“Know their rights”?! This shows Mr Seely’s complete detachment from what it’s like to live in poverty. What about human rights to shelter, heating, food, respect? It’s outrageous our MP talks about ‘rights’ whilst people struggle to live with no support at all. UC is a disaster.”

Wendy Welsford added,

“What if they have mental health issues that make it impossible for them to cope with anything. There’s nothing in the system to help these vulnerable people. They can’t always make their allotted appointment due to their illness and then just get penalised for it. “They don’t have the capacity to appeal, again due to their illness and then this impacts on their mental wellbeing. It becomes a vicious circle! It is an utter disaster!”

Other areas

Details of the roll-out areas for Universal Credit can be found on the Government’s Website.

Image: Dafne Cholet under CC BY 2.0