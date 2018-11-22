Parents and pupils: Sign up now to two free ‘Understanding University’ events on next week

If you’re the parent or carer of a student in years 12 or 13 on the Isle of Wight who is considering university as the next stage of their education, there are two events being held on the Isle of Wight next week that will be of interest to you – one for parents, the other, pupils.

The first, on Monday evening, is for parents. A free event organised by Southern Universities Network, it’s a perfect opportunity for you to gain a strong understanding of all aspects – and fill in any gaps you might have about the application process for young people looking to go to university.

Course and finance information

The one-hour event will also cover how to choose a course as well as the all-important student finance and details of what kind of financial support is available.

The event takes place at Medina Leisure Centre, Newport on Monday 26th November between 6.30pm-7.30pm and free refreshments will be provided.

Reserve your seats As a parent or carer you’ll need to register to attend before registration closes at 9am on Monday morning. Parent and carers, secure your place – Sign up here.

Has your child booked too?

It’s also worth checking with your child to see if they’ve signed up yet for the students’ event taking place the following day (Tuesday) – also being hosted by the Southern Universities Network.

Through all the secondary schools on the Island, students in year 12 and 13 have been invited, with over 900 already signed up to attend. There are further space still available.

What they’ll get out of it

On the day they’ll have a choice of talks to listen to and will visit an exhibition with over 50 universities, colleges and apprenticeship providers from around the country.

Free transport is being offered from the schools to the venue, but students must book through their schools to take part.

Perhaps worth mentioning to them over dinner / the weekend to make sure they’ve booked?

Image: Orangeacid under CC BY 2.0

