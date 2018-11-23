‘When I walk down the street I am still looking for snipers’ says Councillor

‘When I walk down the street, I am still looking for snipers’ — an Isle of Wight councillor opened up about his experiences with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), pleading with the council to pass a motion that could give servicemen more support.

On Wednesday (catch up here), a motion was put before the Isle of Wight full council, asking members to recognise the sacrifice endured by service personnel and saying the council should be more active in addressing the traumas they have suffered.

Belfast and Bosnia

Cabinet member, Cllr Ian Ward, opened up about his experiences with PTSD following on from tours of Belfast and Bosnia 40 years ago.

During his time in Belfast, he described being shot at, and watching men leap from machine gun bullets.

“I was blown over by a bomb blast and experienced another car bomb — luckily it couldn’t get in the camp gate. “I went on to do three years in Northern Ireland — in Belfast and Londonderry — and I also did nine months in Bosnia, driving through towns that were completely destroyed — not a soul there. “There would be prison camps and you’d think, what the hell is happening? “Those sorts of things affect you, and they never go away. When I walk down the street I am still looking for snipers. “When I am driving, I’m looking for ambush sites. That’s how it is. “I’m the person who sits with my back against the wall and watches the door to see who is coming in. “Forty years later, I still do that. It’s with you all the time, it never goes away.”

Armed forces champion

During his emotional speech, fellow cabinet member Cllr Clare Mosdell moved to sit with Cllr Ward as he described his work as armed forces champion.

“I have seen men crying on the floor, I have seen men angry, really angry because nobody understands them. “I have seen men who are violent, hate everybody and that is all the effects of being divorced from your comrades. “You come back and you are presented with your family, and your family don’t understand — and you resent them because they don’t understand.”

Cllr Ward ended by pleading with the council to support the motion.

The motion was passed unanimously.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh

Location map

View the location of this story.