Isle of Wight weather warning for heavy rain as well as strong winds

As well as the weather warning for strong winds, the Met Office has also issued a warning for heavy rain.

The warning is valid from 1pm on Tuesday until 9am on Wednesday and reads:

Rain, heavy at times, may bring some disruption on Tuesday and Wednesday. What to expect

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

Outbreaks of rain will develop on Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday morning. The rain will be heavy at times, especially on hills. Many places will see 15 to 25 mm of rainfall with some places perhaps seeing 30 to 40 mm. This rain falling onto already very wet ground will likely lead to some localised flooding.



Isle of Wight-based forecast

The IW Met Service, run on the Island by Islanders, has also issued a weather warning for strong winds (read in full).

They also forecast strong winds and heavy rain.

Image: Jessica Knowlden under CC BY 2.0