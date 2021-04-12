Isle of Wight White-tailed Eagle journeys on to Germany

The Isle of Wight adventurer continues its journey through Europe

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Eagle in the flight with sun shining on it

Last week we reported that one of the White-tailed Eagles released on the Isle of Wight in 2020 had ventured over to France recently.

This week we can report that it has now travelled north to Germany. Click on the map below to see the journey.

Journey of the WTE to Germany
Journey of the WTE to Germany

The Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation updated their followers on Facebook last night saying,

“After crossing the English Channel on Tuesday, 2020 male White-tailed Eagle, G463, from the Isle of Wight, has flown north to NW Germany.

“He has spent all day today at Leegmoor nature reserve in Lower Saxony, 23km east of the Dutch border.

“It is going to be fascinating to see how much further north he travels.”

Image: White-tailed Eagle by © Ainsley Bennett Photography

Monday, 12th April, 2021 9:41am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2omD

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*