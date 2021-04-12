Isle of Wight White-tailed Eagle journeys on to Germany

Last week we reported that one of the White-tailed Eagles released on the Isle of Wight in 2020 had ventured over to France recently.

This week we can report that it has now travelled north to Germany. Click on the map below to see the journey.

Journey of the WTE to Germany

The Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation updated their followers on Facebook last night saying,

“After crossing the English Channel on Tuesday, 2020 male White-tailed Eagle, G463, from the Isle of Wight, has flown north to NW Germany. “He has spent all day today at Leegmoor nature reserve in Lower Saxony, 23km east of the Dutch border. “It is going to be fascinating to see how much further north he travels.”

Image: White-tailed Eagle by © Ainsley Bennett Photography