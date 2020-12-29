Isle of Wight White-Tailed Eagles: A year in photos

Check out these great photos of the White-Tailed Eagles on the Isle of Wight shared with us by Forestry England

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Two of the 2019-released birds - Nov 2020

Forestry England, who along with the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation are responsible for the reintroduction of White-Tailed Eagles (often referred to as Sea Eagles) on the Isle of Wight, have shared a fantastic gallery of photos captured of the birds this year (2020).

The five-year programme to reintroduce the Eagles in England began last year (in August 2019), when six juvenile white-tailed eagles were released on the Isle of Wight.

Seven more released
This summer another seven chicks were released in August after arriving on the Isle of Wight by plane.

By autumn 2020, both groups set off to explore the south of England coastline, and further afield, ahead of preparations for winter.

Photo gallery
The photos below are shared with permission from Forestry England, Ainsley Bennett, Nick Edwards, Dan Lowth and Andy Butler (as marked).

Click on images to see larger versions

The birds arriving by plane on 1st June 2020
The birds arriving June 2020 © Forestry England
Chicks settle in - June 2020
Chicks settle in © Forestry England
Feeding the chicks - July 2020
Feeding the chicks © Forestry England
Bird in grain field Ainsley Bennett
Bird in grain field © Ainsley Bennett
Two Eagles playing in the air - Oct2020
Two Eagles playing in flight © Dan Lowth
Eagle and seal
Eagle meets seal © Ainsley Bennett
Eagle in the flight with sun shining on it
Eagle in the flight © Ainsley Bennett
Eagle resting on a fence post
Eagle resting on a fence post © Ainsley Bennett
G2-74 on a tree branch - Oct 2020
G274 © Nick Edwards
G274 and G324 perch together - Nov 2020
Seldom alone, G274 and G324 © Ainsley Bennett
G324 eating a fish whilst on the wing
G324 eating a fish whilst on the wing © Andy Butler

More releases
Forestry England say the project is planned to continue with further releases over the next few years. It will take several years for the young birds to become established, but the hope is they will successfully breed in the future.

Roy Dennis MBE shares his reflections on the white-tailed eagle project:

2020 has been a very encouraging year for the project. It was exciting that a two–year-old female which flew north and summered in the Scottish borders found her way back to the Island and re-joined her partner of last winter.

“Another boost was the older birds learning to catch grey mullet in the estuaries, then cuttlefish in the Solent and now taking amazing flights out into the English Channel to catch fish alongside the teeming hordes of gulls.

“I really like the fact that some lucky people looked up from their gardens, during lockdown, and saw a passing eagle. Every sighting has been an encouraging personal highpoint in the year of Covid-19. 

Image: © Ainsley Bennett (at top of article)

Tuesday, 29th December, 2020 12:52pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2o9R

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*