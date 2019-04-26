Isle of Wight woman nominated for Successful Women in Business Award

Maggie Currie of Break the Cycle CIC has been nominated for an award in the Socially Minded Business category of the Successful Women in Business Awards.

Helping those who have suffered domestic abuse

Maggie created the free Mind the Gap course for people who have suffered domestic abuse to move them forward in their lives in a positive and confident way, and through lottery funding, grants and donations has delivered the 12 module course to more than 75 people with phenomenal success over the past year.

The awards

The Awards Ceremony will be held on 7th June 2019, at the George Albert Hotel & Spa nr Dorchester, and will celebrate and showcase the work and businesses of Successful Women across Dorset, Devon, Hampshire, Somerset and beyond.

They are passionate about unlocking the potential of women through business networking, coaching, support & personal development.

