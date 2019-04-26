All of Isle of Wight’s healthcare services to be comprehensively inspected by watchdog

A comprehensive inspection of all of the Island’s healthcare services will begin in less than three weeks.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) will inspect all areas of the NHS Trust, beginning with mental health and learning disabilities on 14th May.

Inspectors will remain until the end of June, looking at all services — including community services, adults and children and the ambulance.

During last June’s inspection, the CQC said the trust must make ‘significant improvements’ to the quality of its services. The trust was again rated inadequate and told it would remain in special measures.

Financial special measures

At the beginning of March the trust was also placed in financial special measures due to an increased debt of £13 million, which it was unable to explain.

Inspectors also issued a warning notice for the emergency department after they found a shortage of nurses, lack of bed space and up to 15 hour waiting times.

Oldham: Important opportunity to demonstrate improvements

In a paper, due to go before the NHS trust board next Thursday (May 2), chief executive Maggie Oldham said:

“The inspection will provide an important opportunity to demonstrate the improvements we have made, the high standards we keep, and our unrelenting focus safety, quality and patient experience. “I am also clear that it is important that we also demonstrate we understand where we need to improve further and our ‘Getting to Good’ journey to deliver outstanding care and services which are effective, sustainable and compassionate.”

