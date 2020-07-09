Isle of Wight young people invited to join Police Youth Independent Advisory Group

Hampshire Constabulary is launching a Youth Independent Advisory Group (IAG) on the Isle of Wight to give young people on the Island the opportunity to question policing practices and review the work done with major investigations, incidents, and issues that impact the local community.

14 to 25-year-olds

Those aged between 14 and 25 years-old are encouraged to take part in the new project and review, challenge and scrutinise the police’s work on specific investigations and local policing protocol.

PCSO Steve Hull and Inspector Adam Henderson-Parish will be the Force’s representatives and will organise the group.

Insp Henderson-Parish said:

“Engagement with young people is important for Hampshire Constabulary in order for us to learn how we can more effectively engage with different communities, people and groups. “We want to learn what younger people think of what we do, how we do it, and take on their advice to track, learn and improve our processes.”

Meet six times a year

The team of young volunteers will be asked to meet up six times a year and may be asked to help officers with investigations and work outside of normal hours if needed. Expenses will be paid to those who have to travel.

They will also have the opportunity to accompany officers out on duty, and share their views with them and the rest of the team.

PCSO Hull said:

“You don’t need any qualifications or experience, your opinion and willingness is enough. We want your valuable insight and advice, that’s it.”

How to take part

Being part of the Youth IAG will give you first-hand insight into policing, investigations and the community, and will also provide a platform for you to develop your skills for your CV and future career.

To apply, visit the Website.

Applicants should hear back from police within four weeks of submitting an application.

Other ways to get involved

Unsuccessful applicants will still be able to attend focus groups, complete online surveys and provide their opinions on local policing.

If you want to get involved in helping us review our work, but you don’t want to commit to the group, you can find our more information by contacting PCSO Hull at [email protected]

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed

Image: ciokka under CC BY 2.0